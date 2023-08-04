Three brightly colored balls — pink, red and teal, each around 2 feet in diameter — are on gym mats in the center of the performance hall at Petra Academy on Monday afternoon. They look like exercise balls, and one may mistake this for any fitness-based summer day camp… except for the kid standing on top of each ball, slowly walking around each other in an impressive display of balance.
This is circus camp. Various unicycles are stashed in the corner, with riders occasionally picking them up to practice stopping and starting, turns or even juggling while atop the seat. Campers gather around the folding table where they try to replicate the modern clown makeup demonstrated by camp leader and 406Cirque founder Paúl Gomex. On stage, swings and silks beg for budding aerialists to work on their skills, gently reminded by Gomex to stretch first.
The campers rehearsed their upcoming Sweet Pea Festival performance in the morning. The afternoon was all about allowing each to explore different facets of the circus arts.
“I call this circus permaculture,” Gomex said, using a land management term for planting in harmony with the natural ecosystem. “It looks like a mess, but they are all very focused, fully concentrated and finding their avenue.”
The modern circus may still have a flying trapeze, juggling and clowning, but it is also about the individual ability to combine elements into something uniquely amazing, such as tap dancing in ice skates.
“I think circus today is the ultimate theatrical phenomenon that can actually draw people through the doors of a theater,” Gomex said when asked why circus arts seem to be more popular in recent years. “The magic of circus is about blending different disciplines and different spectacular things on stage… If you blend skills, you have more of a chance to bring people to your doors. And that gets a little bit circus-y.”
Even though his students make their acts seem easy, there is still a possibility of peril — and that’s part of what makes it exciting.
“From a theatrical point of view, the risk is real,” Gomex said. “Gravity is real.”
The circus is both physical and creative, Gomex explains. He teaches his students the vital physical skills necessary to perform while incorporating lessons about teamwork, humility, respect, body autonomy, self compassion and dedication.
“They understand that hard stuff takes time, and the hardest stuff is actually the coolest stuff,” Gomex said.
And they have fun while doing it.
"By encouraging mistakes and trying new things, your kids will grow before your eyes in confidence, strength and silliness," one parent wrote in a Google review.
The last time Gomex was featured in this section, in March 2019, the story was about his own journey. Now, he puts the focus on his students.
Teaching, he said, became the mission as it was happening. This week’s campers are the advanced students, some of whom have been dedicating their time to 406Cirque since its inception, when then Bozeman Public Library children’s librarian Cindy Christian and Great Beginnings Montessori’s head of school Gennifre Hartman saw Gomex talk about Clowns Without Borders at a PechaKucha night in April 2018 and approached him with a proposal.
The women asked what he was doing in Bozeman and Gomex replied he was “changing diapers,” referring to caring for his infant daughter Lila.
Soon, he was recruited to lead summer activities at both the school and the library. By October he had set up an LLC and rented a studio.
“It’s been a long ride,” Gomex said. “It’s been a fun ride too, starting with six kids and now to this point: It’s rare someone doesn’t know 406Cirque now.”
It hasn’t always been easy for Gomex. He felt alone at times, frustrated for lack of support and knowledge. If he wanted a new coach, he had to teach them. No one with experience was available. Yet Gomex persisted, falling back on his sense of community responsibility and love of the circus.
“(Circus) gave me a sense of purpose,” Gomex said, explaining how performing steered him toward more healthy risks than some of his peers. “I was taking risks, seeking extreme sensations, but I was healthy and happy.”
406Cirque is in the process of creating a nonprofit arm to better serve the causes that have always been central to its mission, spreading clowning and joy to those who need it most such as kids in the hospital or refugees in camps around the world.
Part of the growth is due to Naomi Shafer, executive director of Clowns Without Borders USA, who met Gomex when he was the head of the Switzerland branch of the organization and moved to Bozeman to help run 406Cirque after the pair started dating. He and Shafer were married at the end of May.
“Now it’s more of a family operation,” Gomex said.
With her skills as a “bad ass” executive, Shafer will be in charge of the nonprofit, Gomex said. This will allow him to focus on performing and teaching.
“406Cirque is about to jump into a big big adventure now,” Gomex said.
In addition to the classes, the after school programs and summer camps, Gomex is producing two circus-based performances, “Spooktacular” on Oct 21 and a circus version of “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 15, both at the Emerson Center’s Crawford Theater. 406Cirque is hosting three more circus villages, starting at 5 p.m. in Lindley Park on Aug. 15, 22 and 29. And the campers will perform at the Sweet Pea Festival on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 3 p.m.
“I feel like these five years have given me and Bozeman the opportunity to understand what circus is in my vision and how circus can be beneficial for children and the community,” Gomex said.