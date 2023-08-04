Let the news come to you

Three brightly colored balls — pink, red and teal, each around 2 feet in diameter — are on gym mats in the center of the performance hall at Petra Academy on Monday afternoon. They look like exercise balls, and one may mistake this for any fitness-based summer day camp… except for the kid standing on top of each ball, slowly walking around each other in an impressive display of balance.

This is circus camp. Various unicycles are stashed in the corner, with riders occasionally picking them up to practice stopping and starting, turns or even juggling while atop the seat. Campers gather around the folding table where they try to replicate the modern clown makeup demonstrated by camp leader and 406Cirque founder Paúl Gomex. On stage, swings and silks beg for budding aerialists to work on their skills, gently reminded by Gomex to stretch first.

The campers rehearsed their upcoming Sweet Pea Festival performance in the morning. The afternoon was all about allowing each to explore different facets of the circus arts.


Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.

 

