Chrysti the Wordsmith: The Whole Ball of Wax II

Last time on this series, we explored a theory on the derivation of our beloved cliché “the whole ball of wax,” meaning “everything, the works.”
You may recall that the speculation cited a 17th century English practice that allegedly had deeds to inherited land recorded on scraps of paper and rolled into wax balls.
Another theory suggests the phrase is a reference to the full moon. As the lunar cycle progresses, the moon is said to be waxing. When the moon is full, it becomes a completely “waxed” disc or ball, a phenomenon that could have given us the notion of the whole ball of wax.
Don’t like that idea? Here’s another. Laurence Urdang, the former editor of Verbatim, The Language Quarterly, weighed in with this: “Ball of wax, often extended to whole ball of wax…has puzzled etymologists, though its…origins seem obvious enough: wax is not only a substance to which almost anything will stick but also a material which will retain the impression of anything that comes in contact with it.”
This concludes a wordsmith’s look at phrases beginning with the words “the whole.” But I’ve left two of them for you to investigate on your own: “the whole megillah” and “the whole shebang.”