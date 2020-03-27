Snollygoster. Absquatulate. Cattywampus. Hornswogglement.
Though these words have vanished from our 21st century vocabulary, they were once fairly common in 1800s America. Writers such as Mark Twain and Herman Melville, as well as newspaper editors across the country blithely used such lexical eccentricities as slobgollion, galleywest and obfliscated.
Perhaps the most recognizable of these curious terms is cattywampus, meaning “askew, out of order.” Appearing in the mid-1800s, cattywampus may have been influenced by cattycorner, meaning “diagonal from.”
Snollygoster is a noun, and was defined in 1895 by a Georgia newspaper editor who wrote, “A snollygoster is a fellow who wants office, regardless of party, platform or principles…who…gets there by the sheer force of monumental talknophical assumnancy.” Harry Truman revived the word snollygoster in 1952 as a term of reproach for candidates who used public prayer to win votes.
How about absquatulate? First recorded in print in 1830, absquatulate means “flee quickly. It’s most likely an elaboration of abscond, “depart secretly.”
If you were the victim of a nineteenth century swindle, you could say you got hornswoggled. This polysyllabic curiosity was first printed in 1829, and is still featured in contemporary American dictionaries. It’s origin is unknown, but hornswoggle may be a fanciful elaboration of bamboozle, also meaning “cheat or swindle.”