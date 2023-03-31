Bozeman Children's Theatre costumer (And Hawthorne Elementary School teacher) Shelly Higgins takes photos of Morningstar students during a rehearsal for "The Lion King Jr." in the Willson Auditorium on Tuesday, March 28.
Morningstar Elementary School students wait to have their photo taken during a rehearsal for the Bozeman Children's Theatre production of "The Lion King Jr." in the Willson Auditorium on Tuesday, March 28.
Parents help Morningstar Elementary School students with costumes during a rehearsal for the Bozeman Children's Theatre production of "The Lion King Jr." in the Willson Auditorium on Tuesday, March 28.
A chorus of Morningstar Elementary School students rehearse their part in the Bozeman Children's Theatre production of "The Lion King Jr." with choreographer (and Kendall Bachman in the school's gym on Thursday, March 23.
Hawthorne Elementary School Kindergarten teacher Patrick Higgins stands outside of the Morningstar Elementary School gym on Thursday, March 23, where he has been rehearsing a production of "The Lion King." Higgins is also the director of the Bozeman Children's Theatre, a passion project that has allowed more than 500 kids to find a place in the spotlight in the last year alone.
Hawthorne Elementary School kindergarten teacher Patrick Higgins admits some of the reasons he created Bozeman Children’s Theatre were selfish. He wanted to give his daughter Paige a taste of his passion for theater as young as possible, and he wanted the school’s youngest students, his students, to have the opportunity to participate in a production.
“Kindergartners get left out of a lot of stuff,” Higgins said. “Because they’re too young and they’re too small, people think they can’t do it or they can’t sit that long. I was like ‘No! We can do that.’”
Higgins, who has taught kindergarten for nine years, was well aware of the challenges with engaging the youngest students. Though by nature a perfectionist who loves a well-executed plan, he is learning to lean into the cuteness when it comes to children’s theater, especially with kids as young as five on stage. His inner “theater person” may cringe, but the rest of him can’t help but love when the kids start waving to their parents, sucking on the hem of their costume or overact. The parent in him knows that’s how you get the best pictures, the best memories.
A Washington native who has degrees in theater and education, Higgins was somewhat of a latecomer to the stage, first performing in “Oklahoma” at 15. His bio on the Bozeman Children’s Theatre website ponders how his childhood may have benefitted if he had discovered his passion earlier.
“I think I always forget to say how important I do believe theater is,” Higgins said. “Beyond the enjoyment kids get from it, it’s just a huge confidence booster.”
Bozeman Children’s Theatre was formed in 2018 at Irving Elementary School, where Higgins was teaching and Paige was in kindergarten. He and a team of teachers ran an after school program that put 70 kids on the Irving stage. The next year, 115 students participated.
Last February, someone from Longfellow Elementary School reached out, asking if Higgins would work with their students. They put up a production of “The Jungle Book” in April 2022. The musicals are generally shortened versions for juniors, which run around an hour, or for kids, which are only a half hour long.
“That was our first foray outside of just doing it as teachers,” Higgins said.
And it got the wheels in his brain turning. By the next month, Higgins had crafted a schedule that would allow for five productions throughout the 2022-2023 school year. The team would work on each show for five weeks, take a week off, then dive back into the fray with the next group of kids.
“It’s fast,” Higgins said. “Five weeks is a fast, fast process.”
Higgins said the theater company has a full dance card, with productions at Meadowlark, Hawthorne, Morningstar and Meadowlark elementary schools and a middle school production with Chief Joseph and Headwaters students. Participation in the school program is free for students. Production and administrative costs are usually funded through the parent advisory councils, fundraising and sponsors, who are thanked in a professional-style playbill featuring bios and headshots of the actors.
Bozeman Children’s Theatre has also expanded its summer camp offerings, now leading two for elementary students, plus one for middle school students to ensure Paige doesn’t age out of the program. The middle school camp will culminate with a production of “Spamalot” at the Sweet Pea Festival.
Over the last month, the production team has been working out of Morningstar Elementary School, in south Bozeman, in preparation for two performances of “The Lion King Jr.” in the Willson Auditorium on Friday and Saturday. Behind the scenes, Higgins’ wife Shelly and Tawny Advincula collaborate on costumes with makeup by Laci Lake. Sets are designed by a parent, Peter Belschwender. Choreographer Kendall Bachman and music director Heide Brandin lead rehearsals for the choruses, and both said they love seeing each musical come together.
The production includes 110 kids in kindergarten through fifth grade, five of whom are “assistant directors” with various backstage roles such as cuing music and operating a spotlight. One fifth grader, who was once in Higgins’ kindergarten class, is the stage manager, calling lighting and sound cues through a headset.
Bringing a large number of young performers together is no easy task. To accomplish it, Higgins creates two choruses, one of kindergartners and second graders and one of first and third graders. Each group appears in the opening number and finale, and are showcased in two other song and dance numbers. Fourth and fifth graders audition for the larger roles. For Morningstar’s “Lion King,” one chorus is made up of animals, the other, adorable blades of grass.
Third-grader Alida Blockey Davis Turny loves singing and dancing with her friends but can’t wait until next year when she can audition for a larger role. The gregarious 9-year-old is a natural on stage who takes every opportunity to showcase her skills.
“I’m a really good actor,” she said.
“The Lion King” will be third grader Luca Zello’s second play. He describes his first role as a Santa Claus wizard. He, too, is eying a larger role next year.
“I like being on stage and the excitement of all of it,” he said.
Whitney Todd is a third-grade teacher at Morningstar whose fourth-grade daughter Rubye is a lioness. Though hesitant at first, Rubye is now “hooked,” Todd said. She sees similar growth in other students, who find confidence, community and excitement in the process, and hopes every student finds that passion.
“Every child is different,” Todd said. “Every child has different talents and curiosities. When we offer a variety of experiences it exposes them to a variety of things and maybe some children can find the thing that sparks their interest.”