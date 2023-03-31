Let the news come to you

Hawthorne Elementary School kindergarten teacher Patrick Higgins admits some of the reasons he created Bozeman Children’s Theatre were selfish. He wanted to give his daughter Paige a taste of his passion for theater as young as possible, and he wanted the school’s youngest students, his students, to have the opportunity to participate in a production.

“Kindergartners get left out of a lot of stuff,” Higgins said. “Because they’re too young and they’re too small, people think they can’t do it or they can’t sit that long. I was like ‘No! We can do that.’”

Higgins, who has taught kindergarten for nine years, was well aware of the challenges with engaging the youngest students. Though by nature a perfectionist who loves a well-executed plan, he is learning to lean into the cuteness when it comes to children’s theater, especially with kids as young as five on stage. His inner “theater person” may cringe, but the rest of him can’t help but love when the kids start waving to their parents, sucking on the hem of their costume or overact. The parent in him knows that’s how you get the best pictures, the best memories.


Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.

 

