By Rachel Hergett
for the Chronicle
Bozeman Art Museum opened on Jan. 3, 2020, in a row of businesses at 2612 W. Main St. that also includes Distinctive Lighting and the Frugal Frame Shop.
So when “The Korshak Collection: Illustrations of Imaginative Literature” exhibit debuts at BAM on Jan. 3, it will be more than the first show of the new year — it will be a birthday celebration for the small museum with big aspirations.
“Look at the Museum of the Rockies,” Linda Williams, BAM’s executive director, said in an interview at the museum on Monday. “It was in a quonset hut for years. Yeah, we’re in a strip mall, but not forever.”
Williams has spent the last decade slowly bringing her vision of a nonprofit Bozeman Art Museum to life.
“I just love art,” she said. “It’s such a powerful component to a well-rounded life.”
Ten years ago, Williams was already nearing retirement age. Her four children were grown up and had lives of their own. She could do anything. And when she looked around Bozeman — a place she loves for its plethora of art and artists — she was dismayed that the town didn’t have a museum to celebrate them.
“Holy cow, there’s two in Missoula,” she remembers thinking. “Miles City has one and we don’t.”
Williams took a plan to the Bozeman City Commission outlining how she would turn the Story Mansion into a museum. The commission listened to her 10-minute spiel, but questioned if Williams had the credentials to pull it off. At the time, Williams had a bachelor’s of fine arts degree, wrote for art magazines and judged art shows. And if that wasn’t enough, she wasn’t deterred.
“The next day I started looking for a master’s program,” she said.
The Bozeman Art Museum’s current exhibit space is around 900 square feet. Classes are held in the museum’s back room, where pieces from the permanent collection hang above industrial shelves of supplies. The space can fit about a dozen people, Williams said, so some classes are held in larger rented spaces. BAM also hosts artist lectures at larger venues and partners with schools to bring art to elementary classrooms.
When the pandemic shut down the gallery space, Williams went to work writing grants. Some have helped create a video series, 406 Masters, that highlights local artists. Some are operational. Others are working toward a grand vision — a modern museum located on 10 acres of land that would allow for ample exhibit and performing space, a sculpture garden and plenty of parking.
“I think this is an important thing,” Williams said. “I may never see the big building, but it’s the kind of thing the community needs and there’s no limit to what you can do with it.”
Until the grand vision comes together, however, the museum is making the most of its space.
“The Korshak Collection: Illustrations of Imaginative Literature” features pieces spanning nearly 100 years, all of which were produced for publications like books and magazines. They have graced covers of pulp magazines such as Science Fiction Stories, Weird Tales, Fantastic Adventures and Planet Stories from the 1920s to 1960s.
The 68-work collection is mainly organized chronologically around the gallery, starting in the back left corner in the 1800s, with works such as a 1864 piece by French artist Gustave Doré depicting the title character from “Don Quixote” meeting a giant spider at the entrance to the Garden of Dulcinea, or a pen and ink drawing of a woman and a faun playing music by British illustrator Aubrey Beardsley, originally published in “Le Morte D’Arthur” by Thomas Malory in 1894.
“Any collection is an intellectual exercise in organizing tangible items into a set. It is a manifestation of the collector’s vision of the field,” the late Stephen Korshak stated in a prospectus for the exhibit. “This collection is a vision of the fantastic. It is one of great illustrators as well as illustrations that had a great influence on imaginative literature.”
“The Korshak Collection” includes such fantasy masters as Frank R. Paul, whose style defined early science fiction pulps; James Allen St. John, who is best known for his illustrations of Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Tarzan novels; and Frank Frazetta, who the Norman Rockwell Museum’s Illustration History website calls “one of the pioneers of modern fantasy illustration.”
“It’s going to blow some kids’ minds. It really is,” Williams said. “I had never seen an original Frazetta before this show. You don’t see them in museums because they are illustrations. It’s a different genre, but it’s a genre I like.”
One section of the gallery wall focuses on Virgil Finlay, tracing the evolution of this art over 20 years through a series of drawings and paintings. At the front of the gallery, a television will show an hour-long documentary about the history of illustration and fantasy art. Some of the original publications that featured the art will find a home in the center of the space.
“I’ve been trying for years to get this show,” Williams said. “There’s something for everybody. If you like older work, there’s older artwork. If you like crazy Conan the Barbarian stuff, we got it. And we got the best of the best. The guy really put together an amazing collection. It’s quite spectacular.”
The Bozeman Art Museum is closed until “The Korshak Collection” opening on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Regular museum hours resume Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free For more information, visit https://bozemanartmuseum.org and www.korshakcollection.com.
Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.
