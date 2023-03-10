Source video, including professional wrestling videos is fed from modern technology into a series of editing equipment and onto old TV screens in Dan Haywood's studio in south Bozeman, pictured on March 6. Haywood creates glitch art out of antiquated video equipment as Animoscillator.
Musician, lighting director and artist Dan Haywood uses the tongue-in-cheek slogan “Watch More TV” for the work he creates as Animoscillator. An antithesis to the ’80s movement to “Kill Your Television,” Animoscillator uses technology from the era to bring TV back as a form of visual and installation art. Think groups of old TVs — the big clunky ones using cathode-ray tubes rather than sleek modern flat screens.
The work, he said, uses “multiple TVs as an art installation where not only the visuals on the TV is the art, but the structure and installation itself. It’s all one.”
On the screens, a variety of images are repeated, changing colors and perspectives in a wild visual journey that is part kaleidoscope and part acid trip.
“I should probably put a seizure warning on some of my pieces,” Haywood said Tuesday from the collection-cluttered work room in his south Bozeman home.
TVs are grouped on a table and cascading down his work space. Others line shelves that also house his collections of guitar pedals and synthesizers. There’s a knife collection in one area, and thousands of stickers in drawers in the open closet. Another dozen or so TVs live in Haywood’s garage alongside a collection of vintage Samsonite suitcases. Still, he is always on the hunt for old TVs and video equipment.
“I’m trying my best to make art out of this stuff that would otherwise be thrown away,” he said.
One such piece of equipment is “the heart and brain” of Haywood’s art — the Edirol V-4. He has five of them, linked by miles of cable in his studio.
“That’s what opened up my world,” he said. “I was like ‘Ooooh, you can get weird with this stuff.’”
The V-4 is an analog video mixer with digital effects, like mirroring or colorizing the images. More importantly for Haywood, however, comes when the output is fed back into the mixer, multiplying the image on screen and creating lines of feedback.
“Then you put effects on the feedback,” he explained. “That’s where the art really happens”
As Haywood has taken a deeper dive into a visual art form known as analog glitch art, this equipment has become even more precious. Haywood makes nearly weekly visits to Sack’s and Do Over thrift stores in Bozeman and frequents eBay, Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist online in search.
“My heart skips a beat when I find one on eBay within my price range,” he said.
He even requested a plea to the readers, offering to take any of these now antiquated pieces of technology off their hands.
“If anyone is looking to get rid of a CRT TV, reach out to me,” he said, noting these TVs went out of production in the early 2000s. “They’re getting so hard to come by.”
Haywood first encountered a video camera when he was in elementary school, thanks to an aunt who brought one to the family’s home in New Hampshire.
“We still talk about it today,” Haywood said. “She knew I had a future in it because I couldn’t get enough of it.”
Later, his mom bought a camera to record family memories. Haywood remembers using it so much it essentially became his. She bought him his own one Christmas in high school. Haywood would use his video camera to create music videos — usually to Pink Floyd songs. He says he still uses the camera today.
This obvious love brought Haywood to Montana, where he started at Montana State University as a film major before diverting most of his attention to music. Haywood has played in local groups like Modern Sons, In Walks Bud and Do It Kappa. Pandemic lockdowns prompted a re-evaluation of priorities for Haywood. No longer performing, he turned back to his art.
“I shifted my focus from the music thing to the video thing and within months I was getting way more traction on that than I was any of the music stuff,” he said.
He’s down to one band now, Anaconda Vice, though he gets his fill of live music as lighting director at The Elm and The Rialto and technical director at Live from the Divide in Bozeman.
Haywood is on a constant search for new ways to showcase his visual art. He has partnered with skate and surf company Volcom on a line featuring images captured off his TVs. A new line of clothes is due out later this month in partnership with company Just Happy To Be Here, www.justhappytobehere.org. Prints are next on the list. And probably more stickers.
While he talked, many of the TVs around Haywood’s studio were playing footage of cowboys and a rodeo that he found for a music video for King Ropes. He has also made videos for bands like My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult and been featured in Rolling Stone magazine for his work.
Haywood is prepping for the Treefort Festival, March 22-26 in Boise. Animoscillator’s video installation became popular as a social media background in previous years. This year, the festival commissioned him directly.
To prepare, Haywood spends hours getting “deep into the internet,” scouring for royalty free footage, or the weirdest stuff he can find. He’s inspired by the Godzilla films, pro wrestling, campy 1980s and 1990s horror, and even filters on social media apps like Instagram and TikTok that create googly eyes or other effects.
In light of recent trends like portraits created using artificial intelligence, Haywood has been contemplating the question: “Is AI art art at all?” He uses AI art as source material and then manipulates it into art that is all his own.
“I’m getting a lot of positive results from that,” Haywood said. “It’s definitely something that is making me happy, so that’s all that matters.”
These visuals go into his library, where they become stills, videos for his Instagram or fodder for live video editing his favorite.
“I get to paint to music,” Haywood said.
