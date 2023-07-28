Let the news come to you

Long before she could form actual words, Amanda Stewart was singing. Emulating her mother, Stewart would hobble around humming and creating melodies with a series of “la la las.” No words necessary.

“I’ve been singing since I was tiny, tiny,” Stewart said over coffee last week, recalling that piece of family lore, along with a picture of her plugging away at a piano, of karaoke contests at the county fair, her first solo in choir and how her peers voted her “most likely to become a musician” in her high school yearbook. “I always said I wanted to be a singer. There was never any other goal.”

Stewart, who releases her sophomore album “Venom” on Friday, leans into country and rock influences that make up the broader Americana genre. Even though Spotify placed one of her songs on its “Top Country Finds” playlist, Stewart shirks labels. She’s not pop, not twang, just Amanda.


Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.

 

