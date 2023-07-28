Long before she could form actual words, Amanda Stewart was singing. Emulating her mother, Stewart would hobble around humming and creating melodies with a series of “la la las.” No words necessary.
“I’ve been singing since I was tiny, tiny,” Stewart said over coffee last week, recalling that piece of family lore, along with a picture of her plugging away at a piano, of karaoke contests at the county fair, her first solo in choir and how her peers voted her “most likely to become a musician” in her high school yearbook. “I always said I wanted to be a singer. There was never any other goal.”
Stewart, who releases her sophomore album “Venom” on Friday, leans into country and rock influences that make up the broader Americana genre. Even though Spotify placed one of her songs on its “Top Country Finds” playlist, Stewart shirks labels. She’s not pop, not twang, just Amanda.
“I know who I am as a person,” Stewart said. “But who I am as an artist is someone who likes to explore and experiment... I’m constantly reinventing the process just to see if something else happens.”
When asked about her songwriting process, Stewart admits that many of her ideas come to her in the shower. While she tries not to expect that the ideas will flow, Stewart leaves her phone right outside, voice notes at the ready to capture thoughts if they do come.
“The water pouring over you helps you let everything out,” Stewart said. “I do all of my best crying and my best writing in the shower.”
The chorus to “Window,” for example, was one she first sang to herself in the shower. The words and melody are unchanged from that moment to the “Venom” recording.
While she remains unsigned by choice, Stewart said she is pinching herself in the face of some of the opportunities that have come and are still headed her way. She opened for Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland, one of her mother’s favorite bands. She has a couple dates lined up with Clint Black. She’s working on a Christmas EP, slated for November release.
With “Venom,” Stewart seems more determined to dig into the art form that has always given her solace in the face of life’s ups and downs.
“It’s all cohesive and tells a story,” Stewart said of the album. “It starts out with a message and builds. It’s kind of like a roller coaster, which is how my life is.”
Stewart, who spent much of her childhood in Port Townsend, Washington, moved to Thompson Falls (her mother’s hometown) after her father’s death. It felt like coming home in many ways, home to the horses on her grandparents’ cattle ranch… and to her teenage long-distance boyfriend.
In 2010, Stewart moved to Bozeman to attend Montana State University, majoring in English literature, with a minor in music. After school, she took a job in an office that had nothing to do with her degrees or her passions, writing songs and playing gigs in her off time. Then COVID happened. Stewart was laid off from her office job, and like so many, was forced to take a long look at her priorities. After her family and her horses, centering her life around music was at the top of the list.
“It’s one of those things where I was too scared to do it until I was forced into it, you know?” Stewart said.
She took more gigs at Lone Mountain Ranch and Montage Big Sky, gigs that have allowed her to pay her mortgage, feed her horses and 6-year-old son, fund her “recording addiction” and keep playing music. Stewart returns to Nashville every other month, where she records and writes both with and for other people.
“I’m happy,” she said. “Every day is different.”
Stewart writes with honesty, mainly mining her own stories for songwriting inspiration. She goes deeper in “Venom” than on last year’s “Miss American Lie.” Take “Leave,” a song Stewart said has been difficult to sing in front of her mother.
“I was born a daughter to a man who never caved,” she sings. “Instead of mama crying, she’d just walk away. She’d always come back, until it was too late. Then we were the girls, the girls who couldn’t stay.”
Other songs are directly connected to another tumultuous relationship, one that ended when her boyfriend died of an overdose while she was in the studio recording.
“I can be your loaded gun,” she sings in “Drugs.” “I can drag you through my house of fun. I could give you all of me, but it won’t be enough. This ain’t love, it’s just the drugs.”
Now, music is her drug of choice. Stewart said she works through “a bunch of s***” in the writing process. Though there is some artistic license and extrapolation, for the most part, she writes what she has lived. Stewart also leans into the rush of endorphins that flood her brain when she shares her music with an audience.
“It’s something I can’t stop chasing,” she said.
That connection between audience and musician is core to Stewart’s musical philosophy. She writes in hopes of making her listeners have the same depth of feeling she did when hearing songs such as Stevie Nicks’ “Landslide.”
Venom ends with “Saved,” a song Stewart wrote a year and a half ago.The song will still bring her comfort 30 years from now, she said. It’s about letting go and trusting that no matter how hard things get, she will make it through.
“Let the Yellowstone take me away, carry me along the banks,” she sings. “I know what they’d think, but I wouldn’t sink, I’d be saved.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.