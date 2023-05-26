"Da Vinci The Exhibition" opens at Museum of the Rockies on Friday, May 26, and runs through Sept. 3. It features life-size versions of inventions featured in his many codices and reproductions of paintings.
When Scott Williams, Museum of the Rockies’ director of exhibits, thinks about the works of Leonardo da Vinci, he can’t help but imagine what such a mind could make of the modern world.
“He was so far ahead of his time you wonder ‘if you could go back in time and bring him forward to today, what would he invent with the technology we have in our hands now?’” Williams said during a walkthrough of “Da Vinci The Exhibition,” which opens at the Museum of the Rockies on Friday, May 26, and runs through Sept. 3.
Da Vinci (1452-1519) was a Renaissance master whose “The Mona Lisa” is arguably the most famous painting in the world. The exhibit holds a larger than life reproduction of the portrait alongside a series of studies breaking down the composition of works such as “John the Baptist” and “The Last Supper.”
