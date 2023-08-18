Hats in a variety of shapes and sizes grace the walls of Inland Boutique on Bozeman’s Main Street, in the space long held by Carter’s Boots and Repair.
While the boutique is busy on a Saturday, the real magic is happening through the beaded curtain and into Alberto Hernandez’ custom hat workshop, Meshika.
A hat must fit a person, enhancing the proportions of their face and making a person look and feel their best when they wear it. And a truly good hat tells a story.
“I’m never going to sell you a hat just to sell you a hat and get a quick buck out of it,” Hernandez said.
Shelves in the workshop are filled with bits and pieces that could be used to decorate hats — ribbons and feathers, cut up bits of Louis Vuitton signature printed leather, crystals, snakeskin and so much more. Hernandez likes when people bring their own items, flush with personal meaning and tales ranging from sad to impressive.
For one hat, a man who had been shot trying to kill a snake brought in the snake’s skin, along with the staples from his wounds and part of his bloody T-shirt.
“A good hat is always the start of a good conversation,” Hernandez said.
Hatmaking is not new to Hernandez, a third generation artisan who has been working on his own for the last 16 years. Hernandez was raised in Guanajuato, Mexico, also known as GTO, where he helped his father and grandfather make hats for the local charros, or horse riders — wide brimmed with a high rounded crown.
Hernandez didn’t mind making hats, but didn’t love it either.
Then, at 16, Hernandez saw Clint Eastwood in “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.”
“It was pretty mesmerizing, how cool of hats they were,” said Hernandez. “I couldn’t stop thinking about them.”
Those were the hats he wanted to make, but those were’t the hats people wanted in Guanajuato.
Enter Mark Mejia, a hat maker based in Burbank, California. Mejia specialized in making hats for the movies — think Johnny Depp’s leather hat from “Pirates of the Caribbean.” Hernandez scored an internship with the hat maker, who owns Baron Hats, learning tricks that could make a new hat feel like it had been well loved and hard worn.
Soon, Hernandez would see hats he had a hand in making on billboards and the big screen. Though people would chuckle if he pointed them out, Hernandez said he felt a sense of satisfaction for his role in their creation.
“That was my first inspiration to create pieces of art that people can wear in the street,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez was in his shop on Saturday, resizing a hat he had donated to a fundraiser to combat noxious weeds. He had deconstructed the piece, removing the ornamental hatband and feathered charm, snipping the threads holding the leather sweatband stamped with “Handmade in Bozeman Montana,” and returning it to plain black felt.
While he worked, he talked about his history. Hernandez worked with model and hat maker Nick Fouquet in Venice Beach. He credits Fouquet with helping pave the way for custom hat makers by building his own brand, racking up free credits by bringing his own hats to photo shoots.
“It was very organic,” Hernandez said. “It was magic. That’s the way it’s supposed to be when you create something very special.”
Eventually, however, Hernandez felt the old nagging feeling. He wasn’t happy making hats, doing what he loved to do. But it was a fixable problem.
“I decided I wanted to start my own journey with my own brand, my own adventure, my own clientele, my own experience, you know?”
Now, Hernandez keeps a Meshika shop in Venice Beach. He will return for a few months in October. Back in Mexico, his father and brother still make hats, and Hernandez helps them facilitate large orders.
He has developed his own style, incorporating paint spatter, or more recently tie dye. One signature style addition is the oft-copied quarter binding. Hernandez started incorporating a binding around only part of the brim of a hat after a patron brought in a vintage hat for repair.
“It had binding all the way around it, but everything else, it was completely destroyed. The only clean part intact was just a quarter. I was like ‘You know what? I’m going to use it.’ I finished it up with stitches at the end and left the rest. That’s a cool thing.”
Many pieces feature a cast metal spear-type weapon used by the Mexica people, his people. “Meshika” is based off the pronunciation of the tribe’s name. The company’s logo features the weapon, and his father’s handwriting.
Hats tend to be beaver felt, and Hernandez sources felt hat bodies from Winchester, Tennessee. The felt body takes 27 steps to create and consists of 220 grams of beverage felt. It can be dyed in a variety of colors.
The magic, however, comes in the shaping and decoration. Hernandez shapes his by hand, pressing his thumbs into the rounded top to create a channel. Once that is perfected, he moves to the outer edges, where his thumbs bring in the sides in a signature cowboy style. Once shaped, Hernandez lights the hat on fire, burning off loose felt and leaving a silky smooth finish.
Hernandez said he can fix hats, stretch or shrink them to size, and generally clean them up. He considers it a service to the community. Bring in the hat your grandpa left you, he said. He will clean it up, fix it and help it find new life.
“It’s a beautiful feeling, fixing that,” Hernandez said. “They have a purpose again.”
