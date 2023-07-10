Let the news come to you

Montana has no shortage of farmers, ranchers and other vendors producing organic foods year round. However, it hasn’t always been easy for those who live and work in Gallatin Valley to access it.

Christina Angell started Root Cellar Foods in 2014 to help “increase the reach” of local ingredients and foods.

The Belgrade business converts locally grown vegetables into ready-to-eat and cook products for wholesale and retail purposes, as well as for individuals to take home.


