Surrender to God to find the path to peace Wynne Gillis Oct 31, 2021

Be still and know I am God. I will be exalted among the nations; I will be exalted in the earth. Psalms 46:10 RSVWant some peace in this world of chaos, warfare and panic? This ancient verse, written in a time that sounds like ours, shows us the way.Be still. Take a breath; relax. One translation puts it: "Cease striving." Ahhh ... Know he is God, and I am not!Ask yourself: How much of my stress comes from trying to keep myself and everyone around me free from risk, danger, trouble of any kind? How much do I try to control others so they become what I think they should be? How much pressure am I putting on myself to be perfect? How much do I think "it's all on me?"I used to live that way. Growing up in a family ruled by addiction, chaos and fear, I decided the only way to have the peace and security I longed for was to control my world. I trusted no one else. So I tried. Oh, how I tried! I pushed and nagged and ordered and screamed — only to make myself and my family miserable.I had to quit trying to be God and surrender to the one who really was (and is), to trust that his plan for me and mine was much better than my own. When I finally understood God loved and accepted me, flaws and all, I could accept others around me with their flaws, knowing it's His job (not mine) to change what needs changing. If I'm not God, then who is?As Max Lucado quotes Saint Augustine (in his great book, "You Were Made for This Moment,"): "…who is God besides our God? Most high, most good, most powerful, most omnipotent, most merciful and most just, most secret and most present; most beautiful and most strong; most stable and incomprehensible; unchangeable (yet) changing all things; never new, never old; making all things new, and bringing the proud to the (collapse of) old age; ever acting, ever at rest; gathering not needing; carrying and filling and protecting (all things); creating and nourishing and perfecting; seeking, though you lack nothing."No wonder he will be exalted in the nations (the political world); he will be exalted in the earth (the natural world). The victory over the Enemy and his schemes, over all wickedness and injustice, over warfare itself, will be his and we will see it (Psalms 37:34). God has promised and he does not lie.Now what was it, exactly, you were worried about?Father God: Forgive us for making you too small, too familiar, for exalting ourselves in your place.You are God. We bow before you. Amen.

Wynne Gillis