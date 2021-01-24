As for you, you meant evil against me; but God meant it for good, to bring it about that many people should be kept alive, as they are today. Genesis 50:20 Revised Standard Version
When we think of Joseph, we think of his “coat of many colors,” but I think of his faith. And his endurance.
Joseph was 17 — bright, good-looking, the favorite of his father Jacob. (Hence, the famous coat.) Unfortunately, he also was arrogant, parading his favoritism and his dreams of greatness before his brothers. They hated him so much they wanted to kill him, but kidnapped him instead and sold him to slave traders.
Joseph ended up in the household of the Egyptian official Potiphar. Diligent and favored by God, he quickly rose through the slave ranks to become Potiphar’s trusted overseer.
But the handsome Joseph also caught the eye of Potiphar’s wife, who attempted to seduce him. When he refused, she accused him of assaulting her anyway and had him locked up “for some time” in prison.
Again Joseph made the best of it — rising in the prison administration and befriending two other imprisoned servants of Pharaoh. When he interpreted their puzzling dreams, he asked them to remember him and his innocence when they were released.
One of them was executed; the other promptly forgot him— for two whole years.
Then the Pharaoh himself had a troubling dream and the servant finally remembered. Joseph was plucked from the prison, cleaned up and hauled into court. By now, Joseph had been humbled by his ordeal. Giving credit to God, he revealed the meaning of Pharaoh’s dream and warned him about a coming famine. The ruler was so impressed that he named Joseph, essentially, his Prime Minister. As such, he was in position to receive the repentance of his family, restore them and save them from starvation.
Genesis 50:20 is Joseph’s assessment of his experience. Hammered on the anvil of slavery and suffering, his understanding that God can bring good even out of evil has long been a beacon of hope for many people.
Including me.
Over his long years of struggle, Joseph discovered what we all must, sooner or later: God bats last. The final word is His. Only He will balance love and justice perfectly, only He knows how long our struggles must take to achieve His purposes, only He will reveal those purposes to us.
Our job is to have faith, trust Him, do what He calls us to…and wait.
LORD: Forgive my wavering faith, my lack of patience. Help me to trust You, day by day, knowing You will work all things together for good…and I will see it. In Your perfect timing. Amen.
