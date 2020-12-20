I’ll bet it was something from your childhood. Mine was.
My friend, Carol, from up the street, had two rubber baby dolls bought at the Worlds’ Fair in New York before the war. Now it was 1946, right after the war, and rubber was scarce. I didn’t know that. I just wanted two rubber baby dolls, too, and campaigned for them with all the energy and persistence of my 6-year-old heart.
Imagine my joy to see those dolls under the tree Christmas morning, with a dresser full of clothes for them beautifully sewed by my grandmother. My mother told me later she scoured New York City to find them. And I’m awed by the amount of work my grandmother put in—especially as I remember she never used sewing patterns, but made clothing “from scratch,” as she put it.
That those two women loved me enough to give me, not only the present, but all that time and effort, warms my heart to this day.
When my parents sold my childhood house, I gave the dolls and their clothes to the young daughter of a good friend. They probably wore out and ended up in a landfill somewhere. Sad, but that’s the way of all gifts…
Except the one God gave us at Christmas—the best gift of all, a gift which can’t be lost, stolen or broken, a gift which never wears out or goes out of style. Circumstances can’t change it. Time can’t fade it. The darker the world becomes, the brighter his gift shines. Through the amazing gift of Jesus, God promises us eternal, perfect life, the world as he intended. Eden. Forever. And “God is not a man that he should lie.” (Numbers 23:19)
John the Visionary wrote describing it: “And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, ‘Now the dwelling of God is with men, and he will live with them. …He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away. … I (God) am making everything new.’” Revelation 21:3-5
God gave his special gift for the same reason we do: love. Love which began in a manger and ended on a cross.
“And the greatest gift we can give our great God,” writes Ann Voskamp, “is to let his love made us glad.”
FATHER GOD: How I thank you for Christmas and I…
Rejoice! Amen.
