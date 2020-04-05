Judaism contemplates every aspect of the compass of human life. Joy and deep crisis factor prominently into biblical narratives, sacred texts, holy days, and individual and communal rituals. As our world faces the novel coronavirus pandemic, Jewish wisdom and tradition comfort, empower, and uplift, enabling us to persevere.
This Wednesday evening marks the beginning of our world’s most-celebrated Jewish custom: Passover. During the iconic Passover Seder—service around the dinner table with prescribed, symbolic foods—Jews celebrate and contemporize the ancient Israelite Exodus from Egyptian slavery. The message and ritual of Passover draws mass participation from both Jews and non-Jews internationally, due to its universal message of resilience. In the Passover story, intense struggle and suffering give way to freedom and a rare chance to start over, to build a better, fairer world.
This year, these Passover ideas are profoundly relevant.
Those seated at the Seder table retell the ancient Exodus tale as well as personal journeys, peppered with lively dialogue and debate of current issues, history, politics, food, humanity and life. Traditionally, extended families, friends and communities gather for the Seder; in fact, Judaism encourages us to invite and welcome as many people as possible into our homes to partake in the Seder and feast, including the hungry, the weary, and the prophet Elijah.
Here comes the understatement of the season: This Passover will be different. It begs the question: How do we welcome our friends and neighbors at our Seders during quarantine? We are physically separated. Congregation Beth Shalom will facilitate virtual Seders.
Though we cannot physically sample each other’s recipes for charoset (paste made from fruit, wine and nuts to represent the mortar for Egyptian bricks) or maror (bitter herbs of slavery), we have a rare opportunity to experience, virtually and literally, a modified assortment of Seder symbols. We will taste the salt water, symbolic tears of our ancestors’ slavery, mingled with our own. We will commemorate the biblical plagues wrought on ancient slave-holders, while acutely feeling the current plagues of disease, over-worked medical teams, widespread financial distress, mass quarantine, lost opportunities and missed connections.
In the final biblical plague, the death of the first-born throughout Egypt, the Angel of Death passed over the Israelites’ houses. In following our government edicts mandating us to shelter in place, we pray that the coronavirus will pass over our dwellings, sparing our children. We pray that those sickened by the virus, and those on the front lines of fighting it and maintaining our food and supply chains will be strengthened repelling illness.
We yearn for freedom from this virus: freedom to socialize, conduct business, go to school, make music and play sports. We pray that when this plague passes over our society, we rebuild an even better, more generous world, in the image of God: a world with enough food, opportunities for all.
May we all have a bit of Passover in our lives this year. I offer you all a virtual embrace. Please email me and those in your circles of relationships to celebrate our connections. I pray for everyone to be blessed with Shalom-Peace of body and soul.
Rabbi Mark H. Kula serves Congregation Beth Shalom, 2010 W. Koch Street, in Bozeman.