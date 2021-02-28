As I attend to the news and have conversations with people I meet and know, the theme of division arises again and again. It seems that we are currently living through a period of division in this country that is broader and deeper than at any point in my lifetime.
The level of division that currently exists encompasses a multitude of issues. There isn’t room in this article to list all of the issues that are separating and dividing our nation, so I will list just a few that have been in the news over the past year. We are divided around issues of politics, race, climate change, religion, science, personal freedom and community responsibility. And we are being separated and/or divided as a result of the COVID pandemic.
Lest what I am saying here gets misconstrued, I am not implying that everyone should look alike, act alike, or believe alike. It is clear to me that such conformity would be more harmful than beneficial. Diversity is evident across our nation and around the world. Diversity is beneficial. Division, on the other hand, can quickly and easily become very destructive. Division fosters mistrust, fear, animosity, resentment, anger and even hatred.
These are normal and natural human emotions. Such emotions, however, are counter to what revered religious teachers throughout history have encouraged their followers to focus on and foster. Revered religious teachers around the world have encouraged their followers to be considerate, compassionate, caring, to love one’s neighbor, and to be generous with those who are less fortunate or in need. It is likely that many if not all of the items I just listed are found in your religious faith tradition, whatever that tradition may be.
With the teachings I just mentioned in the forefront of my mind then, I am deeply concerned by the division I see, hear about and experience. As a religious leader, I feel a sense of responsibility to speak to the division that is so prevalent today. I also feel compelled to do what I can to lessen the divides that separate us because that is what the teachings of my faith ask of me. I actively seek and find opportunities to work with people of faith traditions other than my own on values we hold in common — values that are reflected in the list above. As a member of the Gallatin Valley Interfaith Association and the Board of Montana Interfaith Power and Light, I join with people who hold differing religious beliefs as we come together to work on our shared concerns and live our common values.
Maybe you feel concerned, like me, about the level of division that exists in our nation today. If so, I invite you to look to the teachings of your faith tradition and ask yourself what those teachings encourage you to do. If your tradition doesn’t encourage division, what are you doing to counter the trend that is occurring?
Rev. Duffy Peet is the minister of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bozeman.