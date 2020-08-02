It’s approximately 15% of the population of Montana.
It’s the total population of Gallatin, Park, Madison, Broadwater, and Sweetgrass counties combined, or the equivalent of the 22 smallest counties in the state of Montana.
It’s the tally of lives lost in the U.S. attributed to COVID-19, as of earlier this week.
A pandemic can seem far away until you know someone who has died from it. Similarly, the scope of a pandemic can be difficult to grasp without a closer-to-home comparison. But there was another number which gave me pause this week when compared to the COVID-19 toll. One hundred and fifty thousand is estimated to be 10,000 more people than those who died in Hiroshima in 1945 following the use of the first atomic bomb on August 6, 1945. In a similar span of months to the coronavirus infection in the U.S., approximately 140,000 people died. In Nagasaki, bombed on August 9, an additional 70,000 people perished that year. At the rate we are going, it is not hard to imagine that by the end of 2020, we could have as many deaths in the U.S. due to COVID-19 as Japan suffered due to two atomic bombs in 1945.
The Christian faith affirms life as God’s precious gift. Life is a gift to be received with gratitude, and thus to be cherished and protected. This fundamental belief underlies all our ethics. It motivates health care and earth care, peace making and justice seeking. We value life because all life has its origin in God’s goodness. The spark of life is a sign of God’s presence in us.
The more aware we are of the value of life, the more we grieve lives which end prematurely. In Christian faith, death is a defeated enemy, and we place our trust in God for eternal life. Faith in Christ gives us hope and courage as we encounter death, both ours and that of others. Yet that same faith endows us with empathy and compassion, so we share the pain felt by those whose loved ones die. We are inescapably tied to one another, so as poet John Donne wrote, “Never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.”
Multiply 150,000 times each one’s family members and friends, and the result is immeasurable grief. We can choose to wall ourselves off from this suffering, denying its effect on us personally. Or we can choose to use the gift of our life to affirm life for all others, too.
Honoring the lives of 150,000 people, on this 75th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima we can commit to the abolition of nuclear weapons which threaten all life on this precious Earth.
Honoring the lives of 150,000 people, we can each do our part to diminish the loss of life due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Protect the lives of those who are most vulnerable to serious disease and death from this disease. Practice the three “W’s”: Wash your hands, watch your distance and wear a mask.
For in honoring the lives of others, we show our gratitude for the gift of life we carry in our own bodies, God’s gift to all.
The Rev. Jody McDevitt is co-pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bozeman.