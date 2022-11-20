Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Many of us have heard the adage: It is not happiness that makes us grateful; it is gratitude that makes us happy. If we are truly honest, we do wish to be happy; of course! And our happiness is the best recipe to enable us to wish for and work for others’ happiness.

A daily gratitude practice offers us the remembrance of our many blessings. When we consciously take time to enumerate what is going well, what relationships we enjoy, what supports are there for us, what health and ability we do have, we cultivate peace in our hearts and a kind of wisdom that leads to very skillful action.

We even see the blessings of our hardships and losses, viewing them with a tender patient gaze. A gratitude practice does not advocate ignoring what is hard and only focusing on so-called blessings. All of us have struggles and disappointments, even severe obstacles that test our faith. I remember a book called, The Blessing of a Skinned Knee, addressing how parents can let life’s tough lessons grow resilient and wise children. Facing what’s hard gives us the opportunity to be aware — and that awareness is the secret sauce to acceptance and compassion.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Karen DeCotis is a Buddhist priest in the Soto Zen tradition. She leads the Bozeman Zen Group and is the director of and teaches at the Bozeman Dharma Center.

Tags

Recommended for you