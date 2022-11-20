Many of us have heard the adage: It is not happiness that makes us grateful; it is gratitude that makes us happy. If we are truly honest, we do wish to be happy; of course! And our happiness is the best recipe to enable us to wish for and work for others’ happiness.
A daily gratitude practice offers us the remembrance of our many blessings. When we consciously take time to enumerate what is going well, what relationships we enjoy, what supports are there for us, what health and ability we do have, we cultivate peace in our hearts and a kind of wisdom that leads to very skillful action.
We even see the blessings of our hardships and losses, viewing them with a tender patient gaze. A gratitude practice does not advocate ignoring what is hard and only focusing on so-called blessings. All of us have struggles and disappointments, even severe obstacles that test our faith. I remember a book called, The Blessing of a Skinned Knee, addressing how parents can let life’s tough lessons grow resilient and wise children. Facing what’s hard gives us the opportunity to be aware — and that awareness is the secret sauce to acceptance and compassion.
The Buddhist prayer — Metta Sutta — encourages us: Standing or walking, sitting or lying down, during all one’s waking hours, may I practice the way with gratitude. It is a prayer of love, of limitless kindness, and it asks us to remember in our efforts to cultivate love, kindness, patience that we be thankful for the opportunity to practice, to pray, to face what’s hard and still to extend ourselves.
In this Thanksgiving week, we would do well to consider Thanks-giving a verb! An action! Take the time to feel deeply into what we have to be grateful for. Let these feelings of appreciation grow large; let them tenderize the heart. Know we can enjoy the warmth of gratitude at any moment — standing or walking, sitting or lying down. Gratitude that we can take a good breath, that we have the energy to take care of things, that we can be aware of feelings that are difficult and be gentle with ourselves.
Also in the Metta Sutta are these thoughts: …With a boundless mind may I cherish all living things, suffusing love over the entire world, above, below, and all around, without limit;
So may I cultivate an infinite good will toward the whole world.
May this Thanksgiving and holiday season, as our northern hemisphere endures the shortest days and longest nights, bring you appreciation for the both the darkness and the light, the mystery of life and the chance to love.
