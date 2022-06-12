Last month within the span of only 10 days, 32 innocent lives were lost and many more injured due to gun violence in an elementary school in Uvalde, in a grocery store in Buffalo, in a church in Southern California and in a hair salon in Dallas. Then this month four lives were lost in a hospital in Tulsa followed by the deadliest weekend with 12 dead and many more injured. We must recognize that these were not just numbers but rather our children, parents, teachers, co-workers, and family members who were caught in the middle of such horrific violence. Although these places were thousands of miles apart, they had several things in common: (i) they were in settings where people feel safe, (ii) they were in places where people congregate not only for specific purposes, but also for socialization, and (iii) the killers knew the casualties would be high because people in these places are not prepared for an attack. These mass murderers and terrorists throughout the world have several things in common: (i) they always go after “soft targets,” (ii) they are people with extreme rage, and (ii) they wrap themselves with the attire of narcissism.
We, as a nation with a beacon of good character and hope for the rest of world, cannot continue down this path without bold and resolute actions so that hate and racism do not become the new normal in our nation or our world. Such tragedies must galvanize us and remind us of our duties. We cannot be a member of a community, of a nation, or of the world if we do not care about more than ourselves. God said, “Seek the Abode of the Hereafter with what God has given to you, do not neglect your share of this world, be good because God has been good to you, do not commit mischief because God does not like the mischief makers [Quran 28:77].” Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) taught us, “The best among you in front of God are those who are best in character.” It is long overdue on us to show the best of us to find a way to stop this senseless violence for good.
We must not claim to be superior by stating that it is only our ideas that matter. We must appreciate that there is value in our differences and acknowledge that we cannot solve such a problem by blatantly ignoring others. Therefore, it is imperative that we come up with a solution along with those with whom we coexist. Our differences in opinion should be a source of strength. As we navigate our path to find a solution, we must learn not to drown or suffocate each other, but instead learn how to swim alongside each other. Our thoughts and prayers are for those mourning the loss the of their loved ones. May God give them the patience to overcome their grief, but it is long overdue that we turn our grief into action.