Being a parent is an interesting thing.
I have four young kids who, in spite of being fantastic kids, frequently test my patience, make endless messes, disagree with the approach I suggest they take, and even occasionally yell and scream at me when they feel frustrated. One might think that this treatment by another person would quickly result in a shift in my feelings toward them — that I might pull away emotionally and determine that my association with them lacked value. Yet, at the end of even the hardest days, I love them more than I can say. That gift of motherhood, that inherent love, is what empowers both of us, parent and child, to grow and work together, and ultimately become better people.
We find ourselves in a time where maintaining even amicable relationships, particularly relationships with those who have opinions that differ from ours, can be challenging. During a recent conference of the 12 congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in this region, our Stake President — similar to a Bishop of a Catholic Diocese, encouraged the community to have an increased focus on love.
Love, after all, was at the center of Christ’s earthly ministry.
“Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.
“This is the first and great commandment.
“And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”
(Matthew 22:37-39)
Christ knew that this was a challenge for mankind, and that it would always be. Our society, culture and natural tendencies often work against us in this regard: We each turn to our preferred media outlets that provide information that can be biased, we navigate social and political issues that are extremely complex, and our culture encourages us to surround ourselves with like-minded people and disregard the viewpoints of those who believe differently.
In the book of Matthew in the Bible, He taught: “But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you” (Matthew 5:43–44).
That means we must love those who vote differently than we do, or those who have responded to COVID-19 in ways we don’t agree with, or even those who directly criticize us or express a strong contrary opinion on a social media comment thread or Letter to the Editor. We are commanded to extend love to those folks, too.
In the Book of Mormon, another testament of Jesus Christ, which is unique to my faith, we are taught, “he that hath the spirit of contention is not of me, but is of the devil, who is the father of contention, and he stirreth up the hearts of men to contend with anger, one with another” (3 Nephi 11:29).
As members of The Church of Jesus Christ, we believe that we are all spirit children of our Heavenly Father and, as such, are brothers and sisters. We are taught, and I have found this to be true, that as we keep this truth in mind, extending love to all of God’s children will become easier. With that love will come a willingness to consider another perspective, to have patience, to assume good-will, and to look for common ground on which we can build a more harmonious community.
It is my hope that the broad community of Gallatin Valley will join my faith community as we search our hearts for love of all mankind, and that through that love we will find the path to grow and work together.
Rachel Allen is the Communication Director for the Bozeman Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.