We are currently in the first month of the Islamic calendar year, a month that comes right after the annual Hajj pilgrimage, where Muslims venerate Prophet Abraham and his family’s sacrifices for God’s sake. Their actions are beautifully commemorated by those who perform the Hajj annually. In the spirit of the New Year, I write this column with the hope of a new beginning for our community, our country, and our world.
Just in last few months since the painful demise of George Floyd, the world is seeing the beginning of a new world order to reject racial intolerance and injustice. Unfortunately, police brutality towards Black men is not new to our nation. But there was something about killing a human being with a knee on his neck, even while the victim screamed, “I can’t breathe,” stirred up our nation to finally send a message to the police that “we will tolerate no more.”
George Floyd was not the first nor the last. Breonna Taylor, Steven Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Yassin Mohamed, to name a few, were only the latest in a long line of Black men and women struck down by law enforcement officers sworn in to protect and serve them. Civil right activist, Congressman John Lewis said, “To build a better future, we have to acknowledge the past.”
Four hundred years ago, in late August of 1619, a ship arrived at Point Comfort, near Jamestown in the British colony of Virginia, carrying around 30 slaves from the West African country of Angola. Many historians describe that event as our country’s “original sin.” The arrival of that ship on that fateful day inaugurated a barbaric culture that lasted for the next 250 years. Yes, we have made progress, but we still have a long way to go.
Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said, “None of you fully believes until you love for your fellow brother what you love for yourself.” He also taught us, “Spread peace and you will receive peace.” We as a nation desperately need peace, respect, love and justice for each other. God reminds us, “O you who believe! Stand firmly for justice, as witnesses to God, even though it may be against yourselves, your parents and relatives” [Quran 4:135].
Systematic oppression and racism are a threat to the soul of our country. We must remind ourselves that the American creed, as first formulated by Thomas Jefferson, clearly states, “All men are created equal.” We cannot uphold our creed without being truthful to how inhumane and immoral the treatment of Black Americans has been.
Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) told us, “All of you are from Adam and Adam was created from dust. There is no superiority of an Arab over a non-Arab, or a white person over a black person, except by piety.” We as a people must embody this universal value of equality. The current COVID-19 pandemic, having claimed over half a million lives worldwide across all races, colors and creeds, is a burning testament that we are all created equal. Now is the time for us to work hand-in-hand to rid ourselves from the disease of our hearts that allows bigotry and racism.
God created us as the best of his creations, with equal dignity assigned for everyone. Our creator said, “O mankind, We created all of you from one man and one woman and we made you into tribes and nations so that you may know one another” [Quran 49:13]. We must remain hopeful because hopelessness is the enemy of justice. However, we should be keenly aware that we can never truly live as “one nation under God,” until we acknowledge how much work remains to be done. I conclude with this quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “We may have all come on different ships, but we are in the same boat now.” Let us work together to steer it forward.
Dr. Ruhul Amin is a professor of mechanical engineering at Montana State University and is the president of the Islamic Center of Bozeman.