Our dog Rosebud, who we loved dearly, recently died. Our caring Vet gave us some flower seeds to plant next spring in memory of Rosie. Spring can’t come soon enough.

Have you ever sat still in the early morning and listened to the songs of birds? Have you ever felt your heart rise as birds take flight and form an dramatic rush to the start of the day?

Early 20th century conservationist Rachel Carson authored a book entitled “Silent Spring.” Carson pointed out the way pesticides were coming to dominate American agriculture and were damaging not only birds and animals but also humans. Just imagine, she said, a spring in which no birds sang: it would be a “silent spring”.


The Rev. Dr. Clark Sherman is an Episcopal priest

