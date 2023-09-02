Our dog Rosebud, who we loved dearly, recently died. Our caring Vet gave us some flower seeds to plant next spring in memory of Rosie. Spring can’t come soon enough.
Have you ever sat still in the early morning and listened to the songs of birds? Have you ever felt your heart rise as birds take flight and form an dramatic rush to the start of the day?
Early 20th century conservationist Rachel Carson authored a book entitled “Silent Spring.” Carson pointed out the way pesticides were coming to dominate American agriculture and were damaging not only birds and animals but also humans. Just imagine, she said, a spring in which no birds sang: it would be a “silent spring”.
And if that spring lies in the not too distant future for the birds, how long before humanity meets the same fate? First, there will be a “silent spring”; eventually, there will be no spring at all.
Where are we today? Perhaps this question is about qualities that can’t be measured or assessed. How do you quantify the value of a bird’s song? How do you estimate the poverty of a sky without the sound of beating wings? Even if the planet can survive humanity’s prodigal path of self-destruction, will things precious, and beautiful, and irreplaceable, still be lost?
Where do we start if we wish to put things right? We begin where Christian theology starts — with the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Christ’s resurrection sets the stage. Earth is the theater of wonder and joy, the playground of God’s delight, the garden of God’s encounter with us.
So the reason Christians care about the environment is that if we’re not interested in the home God has made to dwell in now, how can we claim to be eager for the home God has made for us to dwell in forever?
If we don’t treasure the earthly home God has given us, God can only assume we’re not truly interested in entering the heavenly one. Cherishing creation is the way we show God our gratitude, the way we humbly acknowledge our humanness, and an important way in which we worship the Creator.
Polluting Earth, sky and seas, depleting habitats, over-farming land and ocean, eradicating species — such practices tell the rest of creation it’s disposable, tells the rest of humanity that its survival is secondary to our comfort, and tells God that we’re bent on obscuring eternal grace with temporal consumption.
And we’re all a part of it, no matter how often we visit the farmers’ market, how many times we sign an email with a pious message about saving paper, or how frequently we fill our conversations with words like “sustainability” and “eco-justice.”
For Christians, the environmental crisis is a problem. But it’s also an opportunity. Each day is a wonderful day. It celebrates the wonder of creation, in its abundance and diversity. It recalls the day the birds began to sing. We must embrace each day fully.
