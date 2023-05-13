Let the news come to you

The Jesus we see in the Gospel of Mark and the Jesus we see in the Gospel of John, are quite different. Mark, the first gospel, was written around 70 A.D., a generation or more after the death of Jesus. John was written near the end of the first century, at at least two generations after the crucifixion.

The Jesus of Mark is a humble, simple carpenter’s son. He spends much of his time telling his friends not to tell anyone about him. Dirt under his fingernails. Grass stains on his robe. Mark’s Jesus is a “press the flesh” kind of guy. He is Jesus.

John’s Jesus is The Son of God. One with the Father. The Way, the Truth and the Life. And he is somewhat “other worldly” and eager to tell everyone exactly who he is. He is The Christ.


Rev. Clark Sherman is a retired Episcopal priest.

