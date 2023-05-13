The Jesus we see in the Gospel of Mark and the Jesus we see in the Gospel of John, are quite different. Mark, the first gospel, was written around 70 A.D., a generation or more after the death of Jesus. John was written near the end of the first century, at at least two generations after the crucifixion.
The Jesus of Mark is a humble, simple carpenter’s son. He spends much of his time telling his friends not to tell anyone about him. Dirt under his fingernails. Grass stains on his robe. Mark’s Jesus is a “press the flesh” kind of guy. He is Jesus.
John’s Jesus is The Son of God. One with the Father. The Way, the Truth and the Life. And he is somewhat “other worldly” and eager to tell everyone exactly who he is. He is The Christ.
Not only did the Gospel Story go through a transformation during those years, so too did the early Church. The first century church was a community of fierce disciples and their followers. Rolling up their sleeves. Helping the poor. Sharing all they had in common. Healing the lame. Preaching love, peace and God’s Kingdom of Earth. Humble. A religion of the powerless. 300 years later, it had become the church of empire. Taking upon itself the nature of empire. Hierarchy. Wealth. Political might. Ambitious. A religion of power.
One embraced the notion that the first shall be last and the last shall be first. The other embraced the notion that being first mattered. One embraced earthly wisdom and the other embraced wisdom from above. One believed that who you were could be seen in what you do. The other believed that who you were was seen in what you believed.
I love the book of James. It was written with the sweat of passion and ministry. It represents “blue collar” Christianity, and I like that. And it fits what Jesus said… you’ll be known by your fruits and that in bearing good fruit, you glorify your Father in Heaven. Notice he did not say, you will be known by your beliefs.
The early church was a church of “faithing” — the true model of the Jesus sect, the Christian faith. The Jesus of Mark. Rolling up sleeves and serving a wounded and hurting world. This was the first century church and it can be the church again. We don’t have to be the church of empire. We can be the church of a carpenter's son.
God would not have us wear rich fine robes of purple, purchased by belief alone. He would have us wear the robes of disciples, purchased by the blood of Jesus and the sweat of discipleship. Simple clothes. Working clothes. That’s what we’ll wear. The early church is not dead. She still has life in her, here today.
