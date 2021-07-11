There are few things as wonderful as a Montana summer. We look up from our protective winter crouch to receive the sun’s warmth. We look up to survey the landscape for the activities of animals and birds. We look up to the mountains and set our sights on reaching their cool summits. Maybe it’s because we spend more time looking up, but it seems that our “big sky” is biggest in the summer.
People have always identified the human spiritual quest with looking upwards. “I lift my eyes to the hills,” wrote the psalmist, “from where will my help come?” Montanans identify with the ancient writer. We call the vast sky “the heavens,” and equate heaven with the dwelling place of God. Again, the psalmist voiced this reverence, saying, “When I look at the heavens, the moon and the stars you have created, who are we that you should be mindful of us?”
So when we see the bright blue sky fade to orange-gray, and sense the acrid smell of smoke in the air, and it happens earlier and earlier each year, we feel more than that scratchy feeling in our throats. We feel a spiritual sadness as well. Our daily dose of awe and wonder is diminished. We feel deprived of the gift of living under Montana’s big sky, the view of heaven we are accustomed to having.
The human contributions to the degradation of the environment cannot be denied. Industrial development, with all its benefits to human welfare, has had many unforeseen consequences. Layered on top of these unintended effects, however, have been willful deception, greed, and shortsightedness. In the Christian tradition, we call these collective wrongs “sin.” We are sinning against God’s good creation when we neglect to change those behaviors which are upsetting the earth’s delicate balances, endangering life and health. We are sinning against God when we choose to pollute the skies and plead ignorance. Really, friends, can’t we heed the warnings of scientists and repent?
The Biblical story shows us both the possibility and the power of repentance. The prophets called upon whole nations to change. God is merciful, the scriptures tell us over and over, ready to forgive and restore. The source of our hope, the Christian tradition teaches, is Christ’s promise to make all things new. The time we are living in is the time we have to act, and the urgency of restoring integrity to the life-giving systems of our precious Earth cannot be overstated. Do we want to keep breathing smoky air, condemning future generations to ever-worsening conditions? Of course not. We, collectively, can mobilize all the creativity and intelligence and resilience God has given us to change!
Sometimes you will hear people speak of Montana as “God’s country,” referring to the beautiful vistas, open spaces, and the unmistakable realization of divine benevolence in giving us this place to live. Look up, look around, and see this sacred and precious home. And then draw upon the knowledge that this is indeed God’s world which gives us our life and breath, and we are blessed to be its caretakers.
