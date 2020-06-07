We are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Phase two has begun, and we can look forward to more activity. The big question these days seems to be “what will the ‘new normal’ look like?”
From a friend: “And the people stayed home. And read books, and listened, and rested, and exercised, and made art, and played games, and learned new ways of being, and were still. And listened more deeply. Some meditated, some prayed, some danced. Some met their shadows. And the people began to think differently.
“And the people healed. And, in the absence of people living in ignorant, dangerous, mindless, and heartless ways, the Earth began to heal.
“And when the danger passed, and the people joined together again, they grieved their losses, and made new choices, and dreamed new images, and created new ways to live and heal the earth fully, as they had been healed.” (Kitty O’Meara)
It is the first and foremost belief of the Christian church, that Jesus Christ is risen from the dead. As one of my seminary professors said, “this changes everything.” We have been made new in the image of God and are called to “conform to the image of God’s son.” This time of silence, quiet, and solitude can transform us all. Christ calls us to another way. He gives us the Holy Spirit to form our lives, our speech, our thoughts and our actions to the ways of God. And God’s ways are mercy, kindness, compassion and love.
It is obvious we are in a time of great turmoil. The tension and stress have caused a great degree of violence and strife on our streets in America. We have to see the bigger picture, that it is time to address the egregious and long-standing racism that cannot be eliminated by simply not thinking about it. It is a systemic problem of which we are often unaware. There is an underlying turmoil that we have to address. Our country is better than this. None of this is easy but let us “create new ways to live.”
It is a joint responsibility of the whole community: elected officials, law enforcement, religious communities, the business world and the whole citizenry. Together we can heal one another and our world. “Lord send out your spirit and recreate the face of the Earth.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Father Leo Proxell is pastor of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in downtown Bozeman.