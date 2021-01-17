When the calendar turned from 2020 to 2021, our country heaved a huge sigh of relief. The “worst year ever” was over — or so we thought.
But just a few weeks into the New Year, it is clear that our relief was premature. The daily death toll from COVID-19 continues to escalate, and forecasts for upcoming months until vaccines are widely distributed are grim. Yet our attention has been diverted by the political unrest which erupted into a violent attempt at insurrection in the halls of our nation’s Capitol building and continues to threaten the peace even in Montana. Our troubles are not over.
Where Do We Go From Here? On this Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, the title of his fourth and final book, written in 1967, asks the very question we ask as this momentous new year begins. Dr. King saw two choices before our nation — chaos or community. The next year, 1968, seemed a descent into chaos. Somehow our course was redirected and community prevailed, however tenuously. Yet the problems named by Dr. King persist. We still have poverty, war, and the injustices of a racially based society. We are far from realizing the vision of “Beloved Community.”
As a Christian minister, Dr. King was rooted in the teachings of Jesus and the prophets of the Hebrew Bible. He believed in the “inescapable network of mutuality,” the ties which bind the well-being of every person to the well-being of all others. This pandemic shows us every day how inescapably we are connected and interconnected. A virus which lived in bats in Asia jumped to a new host, humans, and within a few months even the most isolated Native communities in America were ravaged by disease. An elderly person living in a retirement home needs the care of a worker whose child needs an education by a teacher whose spouse works at the hospital. Each person’s life depends on a healthy community. The risks we take imperil people we do not even know. Conversely, the cautions and considerations we exercise ripple outward to create health for all, contributing to a “beloved community.”
Similarly, the political divisions threatening our nation filter down to the local community, echoing through our state Legislature, on social media, in religious congregations, and even within families. Without agreement on what is true and what is fabricated, the bonds of community are broken. Real grievances cannot be heard over the shouting. Are we descending into chaos? Have we completely lost a shared vision of community?
Jesus taught his followers to turn their religious desires into acts of compassion and justice for those neglected by everyone else, “the least of these.” Dr. King reminded us that a nation will be judged by how well it cares for those on the bottom of the social ladder. The “beloved community” begins at the local level, when we relinquish our self-centeredness and turn our attention to those around us to see the image of God in everyone. With respect and love for all, we can work together to ensure that everyone has what they need to live in freedom, dignity, and peace.
Surely we can come together to reject chaos and choose community!
The Rev. Jody McDevitt is co-pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bozeman.