“The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and they will call him Immanuel (which means ‘God with us.’)” Matthew 1:23 NIV
I write on the third week of Advent. By the time you read this, we will be in the fourth. Christmas is ever so close and I have never been so unprepared! It’s enough to make a (barely reformed) control freak feel the rise of her old enemy: panic.
The to-do lists whirled around my head like autumn leaves in a windstorm as I wondered: What was I thinking when I scheduled two back-to-back trips at the beginning of the Advent season? How in the world can I get everything done and what will happen if I don’t? Then I heard the hiss of the Old Snake:
“Where is your so-called faith, your joy in the Lord? Fine one you are to be writing about believing in God! Why don’t you just give up?”
Until I remembered: No one at the first Christmas was prepared, either. Every woman knows If Mary realized she was about to deliver the baby in a cold, dirty stable far from home and help, she would never have made that fateful trip to Bethlehem, census or not. Yet they went ahead — and wonders happened.
God had his own ideas. He wanted Mary and Joseph to learn trust, to know they could rely on Him when all human plans went awry. He wanted them to know loved them and he was with them.
As he is with me. And you. The less prepared we are, the more we can open our eyes and see what he is doing, the difference his faithfulness makes. We go ahead and wonders happen.
When I quit worrying I could see his hand, over and over: from friends and family to complete strangers who stepped forward to do what we needed just when we needed it. We went ahead and wonders happened.
They still are happening.
So if you feel as unprepared and unready as I did, don’t panic. The end of our rope is where God does his best (and most obvious) work. Go ahead and watch wonders happen.
God — the creator and sustainer of the far-flung universe — has come to our obscure planet sharing life with us, helping us. That’s his Christmas gift, given for now and all eternity.
My prayer can only echo Max Lucado’s:
“Gracious Father, the wonder of the good news of Jesus’ coming as a baby never grows old. And it never will throughout eternity. You were the God of the impossible then and now. May your word be powerful with in me, giving me strength to believe great things. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”
