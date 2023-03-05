Let the news come to you

In the second chapter of John’s gospel we have the account of the first miracle of Jesus.

The occasion was a wedding, a large joyous occasion, filled with family and friends. We’re told the wine ran out. Mary seized the occasion to say, to Jesus, “They have no wine.” It seems to me that Mary expected Jesus to help. She comes to him with a problem and expects him to do something about it.

Undoubtedly she expected him to act and then seems to be satisfied with his response, and says to the servants, “Do whatever he tells you to do.”


Rev. Dr. Clark Sherman is a retired Episcopal priest.

