In the second chapter of John’s gospel we have the account of the first miracle of Jesus.
The occasion was a wedding, a large joyous occasion, filled with family and friends. We’re told the wine ran out. Mary seized the occasion to say, to Jesus, “They have no wine.” It seems to me that Mary expected Jesus to help. She comes to him with a problem and expects him to do something about it.
Undoubtedly she expected him to act and then seems to be satisfied with his response, and says to the servants, “Do whatever he tells you to do.”
Now six stone jars were standing there, for the Jewish rites of purification, each holding twenty or thirty gallons. Jesus said to them, “Fill the jars with water.” And they filled them up to the brim. He said to them, “Now draw some out, and take it to the steward of the feast.” So they did.
Notice the simplicity of this account, how easily, how quietly, with such dignity this was done. He says simply, “Fill the jars with water.” He did not even touch the water. He did not even taste it afterward to see if it had happened. He simply said, “Take it to the steward of the feast.”
What a beautiful, simple thing! The water simply became wine; not just any wine, but good wine. This is confirmed by the amazement of the steward of the feast when he drank the wine. Can’t you see him taking a cup and sipping it, then swirling it around, smelling of it, drinking it again, smacking his lips and saying, “It’s the best wine I’ve ever had!”
When the steward of the feast tasted the new wine, and did not know where it came from, he called the bridegroom and said to him, “Every man serves the good wine first; and when men have drunk freely, then the poor wine; but you have kept the good wine until now.”
John points to the fact that “his disciples believed in him.” When the disciples saw it they believed more deeply in him than before. They saw that here was one who could take a commonplace thing, nothing out of the ordinary, simple water, and make of it wine, make it a source of joy, of glory and of warmth. And they knew he would do this in their lives, too.
Our Lord is able to take the commonplace, ordinary, normal events of any life and with his touch make them full of vibrancy, strength and beauty; to turn them into the best wine. He will do this with us as we faithfully walk with him, follow him, and believe in him.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.