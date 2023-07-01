In Buddhist practice, the seven factors that encourage and support wakefulness are: mindfulness, investigation, energy, joy, tranquility, concentration and equanimity. Our practice is to see ourselves and life clearly, and to reduce obstacles that obscure our natural brightness. Then we can serve others, serve life.
The importance of training our minds cannot be overstated. It is from our distorted thinking and views that all harm arises. Tranquility is the fifth of the seven factors of awakening in the Buddhist tradition. To train in tranquility, we must, of course, bring our mindfulness to bear on our experience.
How can we develop and maintain calm in a troubled and divisive world?
Be true to self. With mindful attention, we acknowledge what the mind brings forth. Don’t turn away from disturbances. See clearly how our minds, in addition to peace and joy, produce difficulty, prejudice and fear. It is a natural way our human heart operates.
When we acknowledge our own participation in the proliferation of discord, we can have the confidence of clarity. We see clearly that it is not only the “other” that hates, we too have painful and terrible states. With this clarity comes the wish for more peaceful and loving hearts. This provides calm. A tranquil mind and heart will not sow hatred. It can’t because when we are calm, when we have the confidence of clarity, we naturally act with compassion. We listen to others. We must especially listen to those whose views oppose ours. What are they really saying?
With the development of tranquility, we can do this without getting triggered, without needing to be right. But to be genuinely interested — with some confidence that others are doing the best they can with their current capacity. Knowing this — we can sow love. What could bring more joy and love than a calm heart and the beneficial act of helping others?
We see today hate disguised as love. People, views, aiming to hurt or reject others — their identities, their race or religion, their choices, in the name of some love — of freedom, of God, of “what’s right,” are really expressing fear. Hate is not the opposite of love, it is said. Fear is the opposite of love. Those who hate are fearful.
If through mindful attention to our own fear, coming to honest terms that we are also vulnerable to states of mind that are hurtful, hateful, and selfish, that we can develop a calm heart, knowing that “what’s right” is not as useful as being in relationship with each other, in listening, healing, and helping if we can. At least not making situations more volatile and discordant by hating the hate.
The Buddha taught that hate ceases only through love. With the practice of mindfulness to our own minds and hearts, creating a tranquility that excludes no one, see our human failings as opportunities to wake up and bring forth love. Assume good in others. This is inner wealth.
