In Buddhist practice, the seven factors that encourage and support wakefulness are: mindfulness, investigation, energy, joy, tranquility, concentration and equanimity. Our practice is to see ourselves and life clearly, and to reduce obstacles that obscure our natural brightness. Then we can serve others, serve life.

The importance of training our minds cannot be overstated. It is from our distorted thinking and views that all harm arises. Tranquility is the fifth of the seven factors of awakening in the Buddhist tradition. To train in tranquility, we must, of course, bring our mindfulness to bear on our experience.

How can we develop and maintain calm in a troubled and divisive world?


Karen DeCotis is a Buddhist priest in the Soto Zen tradition. She leads the Bozeman Zen Group and teaches at the Bozeman Dharma Center.

