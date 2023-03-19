Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

In early October my husband and I drove through a severe storm over Raynolds Pass near Henry’s Lake. Not realizing how intense the storm was about to become, we soldiered on, only to find ourselves in a complete whiteout. The wind whipped the snow in every direction causing a sense of vertigo and snow-blindness. It was a helpless and terrifying sensation. We slowed down and searched for markers on the side of the road and strained our eyes to find the lines that would keep us safely in our lane.

And then I did the unthinkable — I fell asleep.

Before you panic, I should clarify that I wasn’t driving! But I also wasn’t a very good passenger. Because I was stressed and dizzy I just turned it over to my husband and closed my eyes. Maybe not the most supportive of coping mechanisms.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Lori Wilson is the director of communication for the Bozeman Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Tags

Recommended for you