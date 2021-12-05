'Tis the season to renew us in the joy of life By Father Leo Proxell Religion columnist Dec 5, 2021 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save These days of cold winds and less sunlight are times to reflect on the need for the warmth and light of human interaction. We are hard-wired to engage with one another and rejoice in the company of other sentient beings. God made us that way. So, we gather to celebrate winter feasts in every tradition. In our Christian Catholic tradition, we first celebrate the season of Advent to recall the long-held promise of God to send a savior to show us how to engage with one another and stay connected. In marriage, friendship, work, and play, we interact with other people to enhance our lives and better the world around us.Advent is a time of conversion. This is a daily process in our lives, not a one-time event. We are always “turning again” to the Lord. This is what conversion means. But how do we translate that into everyday actions. Here are a few ideas: mend a quarrel, seek a forgotten friend, dismiss suspicion, and replace it with trust, encourage young people, show loyalty in word and deed, keep a promise, forgo a grudge, forgive an enemy, apologize, be kind and gentle, laugh a little more, express gratitude often, take pleasure in the beauty and wonder all around us, speak our love out loud and then speak it again.Advent is a time of preparation for the Christmas season. For 12 days we intensify our reflection on the events of the Nativity. Christ is born in Bethlehem, the angels announce his presence to the shepherds, come to adore, and the Wise Men travel long distances to lay before the Little King the gifts of their lives. It is a marvelous season of hyper joy to see the promise fulfilled and enacted in our world. But it is too easy to sentimentalize this profound event and see only glitter, stars, gifts, a little baby, and the warmth of love. The season of Christmas is about so much more. In this season we are challenged to be the newly born presence of Christ, our savior and God in the world. He came to show us how to be fully human by being kind, loving, compassionate, honest, helpful, and caring to one another. This is always the theme of Christmas. We prepare by looking at what needs to be done, and then strengthening one another to do the work at hand. With so fractured a society and so much fear and anger in our world today, we have a great task ahead of us. But we have the newborn babe to remind us that the power of God has been unleashed upon the earth! We have the ability, through God, to transform the world into the Kingdom of God. That is the mission of every baptized Christian. It is the call to all human beings and the path to justice and peace in our world.May this season renew us in the joy of life and the challenge to live that life in the fullest way. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Father Leo Proxell is the pastor at Holy Rosary Church in downtown Bozeman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Babe Pleasure Advent Christianity Worship Christmas Grudge Gratitude Loyalty Recommended for you Latest Local People in business for Dec. 5, 2021 34 min ago City transitioning to new citizen board structure 34 min ago 'Torn' film brings viewers into Lowe-Anker family's journey toward processing grief 34 min ago Montana State men narrowly beat Sacramento State to earn first Big Sky win 2 hrs ago