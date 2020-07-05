Last week, we remembered the publication of a document in the Catholic Church from the 1950s called “Mystici Corporis.” It was a letter from the pope to the church about the importance of St. Paul’s brilliant analogy of “the mystical Body of Christ.” (1Cor 12). We are one in the spirit, called to unite in the building up of that body to present to all the world the strength and power of Christ’s saving work.
It requires a level of cooperation and understanding from all the members. We each have a function in the body we call “the Church,” and we live our lives interacting with love and care for each other. This is the real sign of what the followers of Christ are able to do. We can defend the rights of others and live in peace because of the strength we have in numbers. We can hold together the community for the betterment of all in this family of believers. The whole Christian church is called to that.
I suggest, we are called to that same dynamic in our country. In recent days and weeks, the country has been troubled and thrown into turmoil, civil unrest and violence. Some are legitimately protesting injustice; some are taking advantage of the situation to sow seeds of strife and hatred. Some are riding the wave of energy for any of a thousand reasons, some unclear and unarticulated.
The Christian Church has faced these situations as well. It seems that only in the unity of walking together in love and care, concern and compassion, can we ever find a way to solve the social problems and institutional issues of our lives. The scriptures make it abundantly clear that our unity in God and one another is paramount to any level of peace and security we can hope to achieve in this life. Yet we have the inclination to seek power and violence to solve so many problems, personal and social.
I am reminded that our forefathers, with all their faults and failing, relied on their better angels to think that a nation of peace, prosperity and justice, could be accomplished. They were not naïve enough to think it would happen overnight or with the signing of a document. But our great founders believed in the inherent good of the people of this country and left it to us to work out all the details of “liberty and justice for all.” We are in the middle of that process still today, right now. Our national motto, “E pluribus Unum” (from the many, one) exemplifies not a given fact, but the continuing hope that we will strive toward justice and equality in this “land of the free and the home of the brave.”
As we continue on our journey toward the Lord our God, seeking his ways, his kingdom, and his love, let us likewise move forward recognizing our own need to work for the betterment of all our fellow citizens. Let us look at the biases and underlining beliefs we hold to find the truth and live it more deeply. Pope Paul VI said in the late 1960s: “If you seek peace, work for justice.” Let us on the weekend of the celebration of our national birth, recommit ourselves to justice through peace.
Father Leo Proxell is pastor of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Bozeman.