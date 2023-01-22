Today, more and more people are finding themselves alone and depressed, and few of us have not, at one time or another, felt the sting of despair.
But there is good news! Help is available, but not the kind the world offers — to simply wish for the best. It is one thing to wish, and quite another to have hope based on the promises of God.
Throughout the Bible, God proves his faithfulness to his people by leading them safely through or delivering them from their troubles.
People and things will always let us down. In Psalm 33, the horse, often used as a symbol of power, is declared a vain hope for deliverance; despite all its great strength, it cannot save. In Jeremiah, God sternly warns against placing our dependency on humankind.
God wants us to trust in him. Psalm 147 tells us that He is delighted when we put our trust in him, and in Hebrews 10, we are told to rely on him, for he is faithful.
Children of God have the unique privilege of talking to and hearing from God, but this, the greatest resource available, is often neglected.
We should pray! Even in the darkest moments, when you don’t feel his presence, pray anyway because he is there. He is listening and is, as the Psalm says, an “ever-present help in time of trouble.”
Jesus said that as God clothes the grass of the field, so will he clothe us even more. He tells us not to worry about what we shall eat or drink or how we will be clothed. Our “heavenly father knows that we have need of all these things.”
There is hope, even in difficult times. Even if you reach what you consider to be your lowest point, God’s says he will never leave or forsake you. He will give you peace and comfort even in the worst of circumstances, then lead you through, over & around the muck and mire, and set your feet on solid ground. He will bring healing to your soul.
Our God is the God of new beginnings, with him, nothing is impossible. Whether you are very young or considered to be very old, trust in him, because with him, things are always just beginning, fresh and anew.
Trusting God through uncharted waters takes faith and courage, but is worth every effort. Isn’t this a wonderful promise “...those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint,” (Isaiah 40:31). God’s promises are indeed a genuine source of hope that do not disappoint.
A 13 year old Christian once wrote, “Hope is a look towards the future, it glitters it sparkles, it gleams. Don’t let despair rule your thinking. Tomorrow’s not as dark as it seems.”
