Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Today, more and more people are finding themselves alone and depressed, and few of us have not, at one time or another, felt the sting of despair.

But there is good news! Help is available, but not the kind the world offers — to simply wish for the best. It is one thing to wish, and quite another to have hope based on the promises of God.

Throughout the Bible, God proves his faithfulness to his people by leading them safely through or delivering them from their troubles.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

The Rev. Dr. Clark Sherman is a retired Episcopal priest.

Tags

Recommended for you