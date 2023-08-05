Let the news come to you

Do you know the taste of old, dry bone? If so, I would love to know why.

I personally do. I do know the taste of old and dry bone. It is because for a couple of weeks each year, I blow into a ram’s horn. Now, I am not a trumpet player. I need to practice a lot before I get a sound out of it. The more I practice, the wetter it gets, and the more intense get its taste and smell. Once I played my ram’s horn in a public park, and all the dogs around me started running toward me. Not because it sounded pretty — it definitely did not! — but because it just smelled irresistible to them!

I play the ram’s horn for the month leading up to the High Holidays (on the Holidays themselves, Congregation Beth Shalom thankfully has much better ram’s horn players than me!). I play it because it is a mitzvah for us to listen to its sound for the month of Elul just before the Jewish New Year.


Rabbi Sonja K. Pilz is the rabbi of Congregation Beth Shalom.

