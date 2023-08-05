Do you know the taste of old, dry bone? If so, I would love to know why.
I personally do. I do know the taste of old and dry bone. It is because for a couple of weeks each year, I blow into a ram’s horn. Now, I am not a trumpet player. I need to practice a lot before I get a sound out of it. The more I practice, the wetter it gets, and the more intense get its taste and smell. Once I played my ram’s horn in a public park, and all the dogs around me started running toward me. Not because it sounded pretty — it definitely did not! — but because it just smelled irresistible to them!
I play the ram’s horn for the month leading up to the High Holidays (on the Holidays themselves, Congregation Beth Shalom thankfully has much better ram’s horn players than me!). I play it because it is a mitzvah for us to listen to its sound for the month of Elul just before the Jewish New Year.
Tradition associated a lot of different meanings with the sound of what we call “the Shofar:”
To some, it sounds like the heart-breaking sound of a crying baby. To some, it reminds them of the miraculous ram appearing in the bushes, just as Abraham was about to sacrifice his son, Isaac. To some, the sound of a Shofar echoes the sound of the trumpets at a king’s enthronement ceremony. To some, it resembles the sound of the growling thunder at Mount Sinai where we received the Torah. Some liken it to the urgent call of the prophets to reassess and better our ways. Some feel reminded of God’s ultimate judgement. Some feel comforted by its sound as it leads us toward a better future.
And so it is. All of these themes and symbolisms are connected to our most sacred days of the year. When we listen often and closely enough, the shofar guides us toward the questions we need to ask ourselves.
Let me tell you one more thing, as someone who does not only listens to it, but also plays it: It also reminds me of something else. It reminds me of the fact that the most sacred objects in Judaism, like in any other ancient religion, are made of natural objects. They smell like wool, silk, metal, wood, animal skins, and bones. They are “organic,” fragile, and they decay. They are both a connection to our highest ideas and potentials, and they ground us firmly onto our planet earth, its materials and its animals. We play, we create, we form, we shape, we make into signs and symbols, we reinterpret… but in the end, we are just humans, blowing into an animal’s horn, to remind ourselves of our human humility, and of our greatest task: To find the right way, and to walk it every day.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.