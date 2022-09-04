Let the news come to you

Self esteem is a complex thing. Where do you find self-worth? What defines you? Probing questions with complex answers.

My parents were two gifted musicians and performing artists; well established by the time I was born. It was only natural that I follow in their footsteps. So, by the time I was two years old, I had sung in public. Soon thereafter I learned to play a musical instrument. My table was set, for a life in music.

I was eager to perform and hungry to receive the adulation of others. At every opportunity, I was finding fulfillment and affirmation in performing. I felt “ten feet tall” and was quite pleased with myself. Applause is a powerful drug, and I was becoming addicted.

