Self esteem is a complex thing. Where do you find self-worth? What defines you? Probing questions with complex answers.
My parents were two gifted musicians and performing artists; well established by the time I was born. It was only natural that I follow in their footsteps. So, by the time I was two years old, I had sung in public. Soon thereafter I learned to play a musical instrument. My table was set, for a life in music.
I was eager to perform and hungry to receive the adulation of others. At every opportunity, I was finding fulfillment and affirmation in performing. I felt “ten feet tall” and was quite pleased with myself. Applause is a powerful drug, and I was becoming addicted.
Later, I added athletics to my repertoire. Swimming, baseball, basketball, football and soccer. A different kind of performance on a different kind of field. A new way to be fed by the adulation of others. I was now being defined by medals, trophies, home runs and touchdowns.
In music and athletics, I had found self-fulfillment and self-worth. It was great while it lasted. But, nothing lasts forever. The time came when big pieces of my life had fallen away. No more orchestra, no more musical theater. No more trophies and no more touchdowns. And most of all – no more cheering and applause from adulating crowds. Those things that had defined me, were gone. My self-worth was threatened.
How would I now find love and acceptance from others? Where would I find self-definition and worth? I would continue to embrace performance as the means by which I would attain those things. I became a “people pleaser” and decided that making people happy would secure the acceptance and worth that I so dearly needed. This, of course, was terribly flawed. And I came to the realization that the acceptance of others does not define me. Finding true self-worth could not come through cheering crowds and people “liking” me.
Thankfully, I would find the true source of self-definition and worth. I found that I was defined and justified by my relationship with God and God’s love for me in Jesus his Son. No performance was necessary. This was a love that could not be earned. It was bigger than that. It was love freely given. It was given unconditionally.
Unmerited grace. Embrace that and know who you really are, You don’t have to perform. Don’t have to achieve. Don’t have to please anyone. Take God’s hand and discover your true worth. A worth that is immeasurable
