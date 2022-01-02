The role of Christianity in creating a just society By Rev. Clark Sherman Religion columnist Jan 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save What we do as Christians, after we give ourselves to Christ, is important. We are not saved for heaven only, but to make a difference in the lives of others, with the life we are given.In his message of judgment, the Prophet Amos makes a great appeal to justice and righteousness, by saying, “But let justice roll on like rivers, and righteousness like a mighty stream.”In the Old Testament, the Hebrew word for justice means that the neediest in society are cared for. A just society takes care of those who are needy. Amos says that we can measure our true spirituality by this kind of justice. Jesus was equally concerned about issues of social justice.In Matthew 25:35-36, we read, “For I was hungry, and you gave me food to eat. I was thirsty, and you gave me drink. I was a stranger, and you took me in. I was naked, and you clothed me. I was sick, and you visited me. I was in prison, and you came to me.”There was a moment in her life when a wealthy woman from America found Mother Teresa, whipped out her checkbook, and said, “I want to write you a check to support your work.”Mother Teresa looked up, shook her head and said, “No money.”“What?” the lady replied, “No money. You won’t take my money? I have a lot of money, this money can help you.” And again she heard, “No money.”“No money! Well then, what can I do?”Mother Teresa smiled, took her by the hand, and said, “Come and see.” She led this woman deep into the barrios of Calcutta, searching, until finally she came upon a small, grimy child. Mother Teresa said, “Take care of her,” and the woman took a cloth, and bathed the little girl, took a spoon and fed her. And she reported later that her life was changed.You’ve heard the saying, “Don’t be so heavenly minded, you do no earthly good.” Keeping your eyes upon Jesus doesn’t prevent you from seeing the suffering of God’s people. In fact, if you don’t see the latter, you’re not looking at the former.Carl Crouse has written, “the river of justice is how you understand the heart of God”. As you open your eyes to the needs of the world, the heart of God comes into focus. We see the heart of God most clearly in Jesus.Prophets are needed today. Prophets who believe in justice and do what they can to right the world’s wrongs; prophets who work for peace; prophets who work for human rights; demand racial equity.We must do these things. We cannot hide from the challenges that face us. As followers of Jesus, these are not only our challenges. They are our obligation. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe The Rev. Dr. Clark Sherman, St. James Episcopal Church, Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest Local Montana Shakespeare in the Parks to kick of 50th year with winter performances 3 hrs ago People in business for Jan. 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Defense, second-half run lift Montana State men over Idaho State 10 hrs ago Without leading scorer Darian White, Montana State women fall at Idaho State 10 hrs ago