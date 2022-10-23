Let the news come to you

"But I trust in you, O Lord; I say, 'You are my God.' My times are in your hands." Psalms 31:15 NIV

Everyone who’s been to the Park has their share of “foolish tourist stories.”

One of my favorites wasn’t in Yellowstone but in Glacier 60 years ago. Two irritating preteen boys in our campground were busy amusing themselves by throwing an axe at every tree within range. Fortunately, their strength was as weak as their father’s discipline; the trees survived without serious damage. Then they found a new game. At the end of our campground loop was one of those old culvert-style bear traps, baited with a big piece of meat at the far end. The boys began throwing rocks at the bait, leaning into the trap waist-deep in their fruitless attempts to hit it--apparently unaware they could have triggered a door capable of containing hundreds of pounds of angry bear--or slicing up a foolish boy in one blow.

