As this Election Day draws nearer, people feel concerned and anxious, asking what various outcomes will mean to them. Political advertisements seem to become more agitated and mean. I hear people wondering aloud who is “for or against” certain issues or candidates.

This is a time when we are already feeling vulnerable because of divisiveness around issues of economics, race, climate change, religion, science, personal freedom and responsibility of the community and state at large. The more anxiety we feel, the more often we become more entrenched in our positions, tragically at a time when we need more generosity and working together to meet the needs in our communities.

Too often we seem to have lost our ability to see what is vital and good in the world, including our neighbors, when their views are different from ours. Today is an essential time for increased kindness and emotional generosity for ourselves and others. Our capacity for caring for ourselves and our neighbor is related to the gratitude we see and express in our lives. Gratitude turns into generosity, which in turn, brings connection.


Margo Rinehart is the pastor at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bozeman.

