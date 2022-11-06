As this Election Day draws nearer, people feel concerned and anxious, asking what various outcomes will mean to them. Political advertisements seem to become more agitated and mean. I hear people wondering aloud who is “for or against” certain issues or candidates.
This is a time when we are already feeling vulnerable because of divisiveness around issues of economics, race, climate change, religion, science, personal freedom and responsibility of the community and state at large. The more anxiety we feel, the more often we become more entrenched in our positions, tragically at a time when we need more generosity and working together to meet the needs in our communities.
Too often we seem to have lost our ability to see what is vital and good in the world, including our neighbors, when their views are different from ours. Today is an essential time for increased kindness and emotional generosity for ourselves and others. Our capacity for caring for ourselves and our neighbor is related to the gratitude we see and express in our lives. Gratitude turns into generosity, which in turn, brings connection.
The 11th century German Christian mystic, Meister Eckhart, stated “If the only prayer you said was ‘thank you’, that would be enough.” The words are simple but beautiful and profound.
Instead of looking at others with suspicion, what if we first saw them as uniquely created, an embodiment of inherent worth and dignity? What if we first gave thanks for the sun rising over the Bridger Mountains and the stunning colors of autumn before winter arrives. What if we calmed our own fears instead of first seeking to isolate and blame others? At the core, how would lives change if we were practicing the Jewish concept of ‘shalom’ as defined by Cornelius Plantinga — Meaning more than peace, the universal flourishing of wholeness and delight for all people. To love our neighbor as ourselves, to know that we are, individually and together, part of the created harmony of the universe. That we are all responsible for contributing not only to the survival of others, but for their wholeness and ability to thrive.
Such wholeness includes having all voices heard. The Fifth Principle of Unitarian Universalism affirms the “use of the democratic process within our congregations and in society at large.” We believe that all should be represented in the voting process. Our Fifth Principle affirms as many religions do, that love and justice should be held with all our heart and will. Justice is represented, in part, by access to the vote. Guaranteeing access to the democratic process for all should be the outward demonstration of our gratitude, connection and commitment that all may flourish.
