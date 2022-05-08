There was Bartimaeus (Mark 10: 46–52), sitting by the side of the road, listening to the shuffling of passing feet, the murmurs of the crowd that surrounded Jesus. He felt the hot sun on his face, smelled the complex scents of crowd and animals. But he saw nothing. It had been years since he saw anything but darkness. I wonder if that darkness had not become familiar to him, taken for granted, comforting even. I wondered how much he had adopted the identity of “blind Bartimaeus,” how much his blindness had become a part of his self-understanding.
Mark tells us that Jesus was on the road to Jerusalem, with not only his disciples but a large crowd of people following him. Bartimaeus was sitting by the road outside Jericho when he heard many people approaching. When he learned it was Jesus approaching, did he struggle within himself, wondering if he dared ask for help? Might he have been afraid that he might receive sight if he asked for it? Was he afraid he might not?
He must have been agonizing over his dilemma and yet he was able to cry out, “Jesus, Son of David, have mercy on me!” Even when the crowd and the disciples tried to silence him, he shouted even louder, “Son of David, have mercy on me!” To his surprise, perhaps fear, some people came and told him Jesus had asked them to bring him. When Jesus asked him what he wanted, Bartimaeus answered, “My teacher, let me see again.” For better or worse, he had chosen sight over blindness. And in the next instant, he could see.
Mark tells us Bartimaeus followed Jesus on the way. Bartimaeus followed him, into a life he had never dreamed of when he sat by the roadside, a blind beggar. Bartimaeus used his sight to follow Jesus on the way to discipleship.
We marvel at the grace of God, given so freely to a poor blind beggar. But the grace was not just in the healing, in the granting of sight to one who was blind. No, the grace was first in the gift of longing for sight, the gift of hoping that Jesus could heal.
Bartimaeus could have sat in silence as Jesus passed. He could have obeyed the crowd’s orders that he be quiet after his first outburst. When they came to bring him to Jesus, he could have refused. But he was granted the courage to ask, to keep asking, to get up and go to meet Jesus. Bartimaeus laid aside his comfortable blindness and embraced the frightening, exhilarating world of sight. That’s grace.
Perhaps we are like Bartimaeus, spiritually blind, groping for faith and understanding and hope and peace, and yet fearing the profound changes such gifts would make in our lives.
May God grant us the grace to seek sight, and the courage to be blind no more.