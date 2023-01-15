In spiritual practice, we humans aim to cultivate inner qualities that we hope will manifest as outer benefit. In Buddhist practice, we list countless beneficial qualities that we understand to be already present within us; qualities that sincere and steady practice will strengthen. This year, in 2023, I have the honor of writing seven columns for the Chronicle. I choose to offer the Seven Factors of Awakening throughout this year. These capacities are so valued, they are referred to as inner wealth.
Awakening means to be fully present to life as it is. Being awake, we can then make the best and most helpful choices about how we live, act and serve. We can approach circumstances with a clear and open mind and heart. If we are clouded by judgments and self-centered concerns, or extreme dogmatic views, we can’t fully be of use to ourselves or others. Wakefulness is our human nature. Meditation, prayer and service help to guide us to our true selves.
The seven factors that encourage and support wakefulness are: mindfulness, investigation, energy, joy, tranquility, concentration and equanimity. All qualities we already possess. Our practice is to see ourselves and life clearly, and to reduce obstacles that obscure our natural brightness.
Mindfulness, the first of the seven, is a translation of the Pali word sati. It literally means to remember. When we practice mindfulness, in formal meditation or in daily life, we are remembering ourselves. Coming back to our actual experience of being alive, with all of our wonderful and messy parts. We exclude nothing, and we also endeavor to see what of our life, our experience is true and clear, and what is noise and confusion that we can let go of.
To be mindful is to pay attention. While mindful, we can catch that which distracts us, pulls us into reactivity, or furthers our self-centered ways. Self-centeredness is not the same as self care. Of course, we must take care of ourselves. When we remember what is necessary and nurturing for ourselves and remember what is extra, self-serving, possibly even harmful to others, we can return to a simple presence, a deep breath, a recalibration of our being.
Even now, as you read this, pause. Take a breath. Remember you are alive and here in this life on this planet. Say something tender to yourself. Be aware of what you have to be grateful for. Acknowledge what is bothering you. Understand everything that arises in our consciousness can be seen, observed and worked with.
Mindfulness reveals our rich life because it deepens our experience. The pleasant becomes even more enjoyable as we savor and appreciate it. When we don’t turn away from what is unpleasant or truly difficult, we can relieve our anxiety of being in discomfort, because we are there — enduring it with grace. We also get to see how fleeting most things are. And we are open to the freshness of the next moment.
