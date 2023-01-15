Let the news come to you

In spiritual practice, we humans aim to cultivate inner qualities that we hope will manifest as outer benefit. In Buddhist practice, we list countless beneficial qualities that we understand to be already present within us; qualities that sincere and steady practice will strengthen. This year, in 2023, I have the honor of writing seven columns for the Chronicle. I choose to offer the Seven Factors of Awakening throughout this year. These capacities are so valued, they are referred to as inner wealth.

Awakening means to be fully present to life as it is. Being awake, we can then make the best and most helpful choices about how we live, act and serve. We can approach circumstances with a clear and open mind and heart. If we are clouded by judgments and self-centered concerns, or extreme dogmatic views, we can’t fully be of use to ourselves or others. Wakefulness is our human nature. Meditation, prayer and service help to guide us to our true selves.

The seven factors that encourage and support wakefulness are: mindfulness, investigation, energy, joy, tranquility, concentration and equanimity. All qualities we already possess. Our practice is to see ourselves and life clearly, and to reduce obstacles that obscure our natural brightness.


Karen DeCotis is a Zen Buddhist priest in the Soto lineage. She is the Director of the Bozeman Dharma Center, where she teaches and leads the Bozeman Zen Group.

