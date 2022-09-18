Let the news come to you

"Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. … So faith, hope, love abide, these three, but the greatest of these is love." 1 Corinthians 13:7,13 RSV

“Where were you when the world stopped turning that September day?” asks country singer Alan Jackson in a song that still makes me cry. Like our parents and Pearl Harbor, everyone above a certain age can answer that question precisely. But unlike the victims of Pearl Harbor, the people who died on that awful day 21 years ago were just innocent civilians going about their lives…you or me.

My own connection is easy to find. I’m a New Yorker by birth. One root of my father’s family goes back to early Dutch settlers in 1657. Their clay pipes could have been among those unearthed when they dug the foundations of the World Trade Center in 1973. My Dad worked on Fulton Street, a mere block from that future site. The summer I was 19, I cataloged travelers’ checks (remember them?) for American Express just 3-4 blocks away.

