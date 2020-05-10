In the Buddhist tradition we have a practice of taking refuge. We seek refuge in the shelter of wisdom and compassion. Refuge is to fly back, to seek our home, to take our place.
As we continue to shelter in place, some of us may be enjoying our privilege of time and resource. Others of us struggle with the basics of actually having shelter, or work, or support. All of us face the basics of health, grief, separation, loss. What is helpful now? If we have resource, let’s share it. If we lack resource, let’s ask for support.
Great Zen Master Yunmen said, medicine and disease subdue each other, the whole Earth is medicine; what is your self?
Regardless of circumstances, we are all spending more than the usual amount of time with our self. Can we find refuge in this time of crisis within ourselves, or in our faith or in each other? The whole Earth is medicine.
The pandemic is a disease, but is it the disease that is causing our deepest suffering? When we face the disease of confusion and separation, we can receive the medicine of clarity and connection. Our suffering has the power to awaken us to our sincere wish for healing and for our dependence on each other. We are being called to acknowledge our dis-ease.
The crisis of pandemic is not our only crisis. It is just the one that has us captured in the moment. Life is full of crisis, every day. Every day, people lack shelter and support. Every day, there is violence. Every day I confront the question of how am I living, when will I die? Every day I must find refuge. This virus, this global awareness of our human fragility has brought us home to our self.
Let us take refuge in our faith, and take refuge in each other. We don’t have to look far, out the window or on the computer, to see the many efforts of love and healing people are making. There are many offerings of support for physical and mental well-being. Are you in need?
Find what is medicine now. First take care of yourself. Allow yourself to seek the support you require. When we find our own footing, and call forth love, God’s love, then we can extend ourselves. Then we are the medicine.
Gratitude for the many who serve us in this time – the street cleaners and grocery workers, the hospital custodians alongside nurses and doctors. The fundraisers distributing resources to those in need. Those who handle the dead. May we all feel the comfort of support and connection, taking refuge in who we really are – love, generosity, forbearance and resilience. Do not give up. Offer yourself to others, open yourself to receive help. Medicine is right here. Be the shelter you seek.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Karen DeCotis is a priest in the Soto Zen tradition. She leads the Bozeman Zen Group and teaches at the Bozeman Dharma Center.