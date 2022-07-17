And just like that, it is summer. Summer, that is hiking, tubing, floating, gardening, ice cream, barbecue (even for the vegetarians among us!) … you might know best how your summers taste, smell, and look! You might also remember that when I moved to Bozeman last summer, I began writing my columns by telling that you Jewish summers are surprisingly solemn in nature. We are moving from one fast day to the next, and then into what we call the High Holiday season of the fall: an even more intensified season of introspection and reconnection.
And yet. In the middle of summer, at the peak of the heat, at the full moon of the Hebrew month of Av (this year, on August 12), we celebrate a small Jewish Holiday, creatively called “The 15th of Av.” This is what you might want to think about as “the Jewish Valentines Day.” Here is what we know about it from our forefathers and mothers (Babylonian Talmud, Bava Batra 121a):
Rabban Shimon ben Gamliel said: There were no days as joyous for the Jewish people as the fifteenth of Av and as Yom Kippur, as on these days the daughters of Jerusalem would emerge in white garments, which each woman borrowed from another. Why did they borrow garments? They did this so as not to embarrass one who did not have her own white garments […] what is the special joy of the fifteenth of Av…?
Yes, what was so special about the 15th of Av? It was summer. It was hot. Women in borrowed clothes and men would go out, meet each other, chose with whom to spend their time, chose with whom to spend their lives, independently from from the wishes of their families. The Jewish Valentine’s Day celebrates freedom: The freedom to choose whom to love and to marry. The freedom to ignore matters such as beauty, material assets, or social standings. The freedom to fall in love and to act on it. The freedom to love someone’s face, smile, voice, and words. The freedom to look for happiness, and for deep connection.
Happy summer!
