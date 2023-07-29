The months move quickly as we enjoy the abundance of warm weather, sunshine, and the opportunity to soak in the joys of summer. We move so fast in these days we forget to thank God for the many blessings of the season. One of my mentors wrote a prayer wondering if heaven has seasons. His guess was that the Lord might chose summer for the eternal season as it is a time of brightness and fun. “An unending, changeless season of bliss” was his way of saying it. Summer with its, “picnics and leisure pace with fun and play and whole-hearted zest.”
He adds that in this eternal Sabbath, we might “slowly savor the flavor of your reward,” in eternity.
Wouldn’t it be interesting if we could see heaven in this image? Heaven as the eternity of sabbath rest in our God. We tend to think of sabbath rest as a time for less work, but it is more a time for the eternal reality of God’s presence. God “rested” on the sabbath day in scripture as a time for rejoicing in the goodness of Creation He had just completed. God’s joy is the theme of sabbath rest and for us Christians the joy of rejoicing is “the first day of the week,” to engage in the wonder of Christ’s resurrection.
We can live the Resurrection with zeal and joy, with care and wonder so marvelously in these summer days. Live in the growing time for the effortless grace of God’s presence and strength. Slow down and listen to the silence of all that is growing around us, I do a lot of walking in my neighborhood during these days. It is a fantastic journey through the wild growing things, permeating the atmosphere with glorious, sweet smells of flowers and trees. Watching the magnificent clouds gathering in the west in the evenings is a thrill to behold. What wonders we can see if we take the time to stop, look and smell.
It can lead to a renewal of energy to reach out in care and help to those who need assistance of any kind. We are all connected to all that is living on this planet. God “Saw that it was very good.”
We need to remind one another of that goodness that lies within us and throughout creation. When we remember that, we can live that goodness to the full. So, in this holy time of summer light and warmth, enjoy wandering through God’s good creation and live that goodness inherent in your life. Share it with others by way of joyful giving of your time and talent and treasure for the building up of the Kingdom of God that we are all part of. Blessed summer!
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.