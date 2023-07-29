Let the news come to you

The months move quickly as we enjoy the abundance of warm weather, sunshine, and the opportunity to soak in the joys of summer. We move so fast in these days we forget to thank God for the many blessings of the season. One of my mentors wrote a prayer wondering if heaven has seasons. His guess was that the Lord might chose summer for the eternal season as it is a time of brightness and fun. “An unending, changeless season of bliss” was his way of saying it. Summer with its, “picnics and leisure pace with fun and play and whole-hearted zest.”

He adds that in this eternal Sabbath, we might “slowly savor the flavor of your reward,” in eternity.

Wouldn’t it be interesting if we could see heaven in this image? Heaven as the eternity of sabbath rest in our God. We tend to think of sabbath rest as a time for less work, but it is more a time for the eternal reality of God’s presence. God “rested” on the sabbath day in scripture as a time for rejoicing in the goodness of Creation He had just completed. God’s joy is the theme of sabbath rest and for us Christians the joy of rejoicing is “the first day of the week,” to engage in the wonder of Christ’s resurrection.


Father Leo Proxell is pastor of Holy Rosary Parish in downtown Bozeman

