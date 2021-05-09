The song, “Now is the month of maying,” is considered one of the oldest English texts put to music. It is about the carefree behavior and delight of the time of spring.
While I am not advocating much of what the song is about (I’ll let you find the details yourself), it seems to me that with the season of Easter coinciding with Spiring, we have a wonderful opportunity to praise the living and loving God, rejoice in his presence that gives life and growth to all things and encourage us to live the grace of this time.
It seems this comes a very important time. In these days of hope and promise from the pandemic, we have the opportunity and the responsibility to live with joy and optimism in the future.
The early church was overwhelmed with excitement and energy for the risen Lord. Many, even most, believed that Christ the risen one would return very soon and bring an end to the suffering of humanity and inaugurate the era of “the kingdom of God.”
It would be a time of justice, peace and rejoicing. It was a time to look forward to and a time to prepare for with diligence and excitement.
With that background I would suggest we look at the next month with the same enthusiasm. Spring invites us to joy in the returning cycle of life and growth. Reflecting on the last 14 months, we might consider the many ways we have grown.
Being closer to our families, we can live the deeper sense of commitment to one another and how we know each other better. We can note the creativity unleashed with finding new things to entertain us and old activities renewed in our lives.
Perhaps we have found ways to deepen our understanding through reading and study as well. And maybe we have even found silence to be a friend and solace in these dark days.
The boundless energy of we humans (given to us by God) has opened many new avenues of interest and activity. I did try to learn to cook — but I got over it!
Now is a time to focus the pent-up energy into other activities.
Perhaps volunteering to help someone in need, as our savior Jesus told us to do.
Perhaps rejoicing in the magnificence of creation in this beautiful part of the world, since God created it.
Perhaps being grateful for the relationships that have sustained us, as God calls into community with one another.
Perhaps giving thanks for the countless numbers of people who served on the front lines of this pandemic in humble sacrifice to their fellow human beings, as Christ invites us to give ourselves away out of love.
As followers of Jesus, we are called to gratitude and praise first. This has been a long haul, but God never abandoned us.
Rather, he walked with us in the darkness, shining forth his love to show us the way. We are called to help one another always, but even more so when times are tough.
He carried our sins to the cross and our salvation. Reach out to carry someone’s burden these days.
In this time, there are many who carry fear and stress. They need our companionship and support.
To help lighten the load for anyone is an act of compassion and love. Christ calls us in the Christian tradition to that heartfelt action. Such action is part of every major religious tradition in the world.
We are made to be with and to accompany one another. That is our truest nature. It is what we are called to grow into every day. Be blessed in this spring time of growth, this Easter time of renewal.
Father Leo Proxell is the pastor of Holy Rosary parish in downtown Bozeman