The last seven months have made us all more appreciative of health care workers and a working health care system. Some of those in the system work with little fanfare—lab technicians, receptionists, custodians and clerks, for instance. Others have clearly been on the front lines of the pandemic—nurses, critical care doctors, and those who do medical research. In our community and around the world, there has been an outpouring of gratitude for those who care for the sick, who work long (and odd) hours, and who give their all for the health of others.
I thought about this feeling of gratitude when I was invited to participate in the dedication of the new sanctuary at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital earlier this week. As part of its building expansion, just off the spacious new entrance is a space dedicated to spiritual health. In this week’s ceremony, the sanctuary was blessed by Native American, Christian, Jewish, and Muslim prayers, all offered in an interfaith spirit. Spirituality was honored as an essential element of human and community health.
But it’s not just for patients and their families that the hospital has a sanctuary. Hospital employees will seek solace there. Those making difficult decisions about life and death will have the option of a sacred space, rather than a clinical setting, to do so. Ceremonies marking life passages will take place there. It will be a place that is set apart, yet central in the hospital’s healing mission.
Health, healing, wholeness in mind, body and spirit—these are the shared goals of medicine and religion. In the Christian faith, when we speak of “salvation,” the well-being of the whole person is included in the saving action of God in Christ. Jesus demonstrated this when he healed those who were blind, lame, paralyzed, diseased or mentally ill. In New Testament stories of healing, it is rare that only one dimension of health is addressed. Often, Jesus bridged the gap between society and those who were on the margins. He healed their relationships as he healed their bodies and souls.
In this time of concern for physical health, how do we balance the stresses and strains on our mental, emotional, and relational health, while living responsibly to protect community health? The hospital’s sanctuary helps me find answers to this complicated question. We need to keep spiritual health central to our mission. We need to draw on the resources of our faith to find peace when life is less than perfect.
Because of COVID-19, the sanctuary dedication ceremony was limited to a small number of people. But it’s now available to watch at www.bozemanhealth.org/sanctuary/. Take a new look at the stained-glass window, given to the hospital in 1986, now prominently placed to provide inspiration and hope. Hear the blessings of various faith traditions. Imagine the succession of people who will find peace in the midst of trouble in that space.
And let the practice of gratitude fill your spirit, drawing you closer to the goodness of God.
The Rev. Jody McDevitt is co-pastor of First Presbyterian Church. She currently serves as moderator of the Gallatin Valley Interfaith Association.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.