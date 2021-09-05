Shalom, Bozeman, and a happy new year! Rabbi Sonja K. Pilz, PhD Guest Columnist Sep 5, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A happy new year?! According to the Jewish calendar, tomorrow night marks the beginning of a new year, the year 5782 after Creation (presumably the first days were very, very long days).We celebrate with lots of food and music, among them apples dipped in honey — by the way: I love the look of the red apples in front of Bozeman’s blue sky! — round challah breads symbolizing the yearly cycle, fresh fruit and carrot and leek dishes. We sing songs about the new moon (the Jewish new year always falls on a “dark” moon) and the Creation of the world, and we blow a ram’s horn, the so called shofar, at least 100 times to announce loudly and proudly that we are beginning another chapter of our lives.However, this is only one explanation among many for the sounding of the shofar. Another explanation of the sometimes shrill and whiny sound of this bass instrument is that it is calling us to repent from our sins, to confess them, if possible, publicly, and to return to the “good way,” that is God’s way.The Rambam, a Jewish philosopher, rabbi and doctor who lived in the 12th century, wrote about the shofar calls in his book “Mishneh Torah, Repentance” 3:4. It’s blast is symbolic, as if saying: “You who sleeps, bestir yourselves from your sleep; and you who is slumbering, emerge from your slumber; examine your conduct, turn in repentance, and remember your Creator!” So, here we are, at the beginning of the year. And in the midst of all celebrations, we begin a 10-day process of checking in with ourselves, asking: “What kind of a person have I been throughout the last year? And what kind of a person do I want to be in this new year?” Our tradition teaches us that whenever we begin a new chapter, we must take time to make sure we begin it right. We must set our priorities and ensure that we do not forget what and who is most important to us.Or, in the words of the Rambam: No one should tarry but repent presently. We should not say: “In old age we will repent”, because perhaps we will die before old age overtakes us. To this Solomon in his wisdom pointed, saying: “Let thy garments always be white” (Ecclesiastes 9.8).We Jews take those first 10 days of the year very seriously. We call them The Holy Days, the holiest days of the year. These are days when we often eat and sing and get together; but they are also days when we take the time to assess who we have become — and to reach toward the people we want to be. It is a good time to begin things; and it is a good time to say goodbye to others.May we all feel the power of new beginnings. May we all have a very blessed, sweet new year together. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Rabbi Sonja K. Pilz, PhDCongregation Beth Shalom, Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Apple Leek Fresh Fruit Food Worship Dish Creation Shofar Bread Recommended for you Latest Local People in business for Sept. 5, 2021 1 hr ago Pool: Montana State's new head coach gave team confidence to nearly pull off upset 4 hrs ago Notebook: Montana State passes early, McCutcheon and Pickering stand out 5 hrs ago Prep roundup: Bozeman, Gallatin volleyball compete at Great Falls tournament; Hawks girls soccer beats Bison 5 hrs ago