Our strength is restored when we serve God by serving others. Serving others is the spiritual fast that God wants us to observe. True fasting equals true blessing, not just for us but for those we serve as well. Are we willing to make the sacrifice of fasting for spiritual freedom? Justice, sharing our wealth with the poor, feeding the hungry and freeing the oppressed are God’s requirements for a true fast. Fasting means more than just giving up food. It means giving up some of our time and resources to do God’s work in our world.
God placed righteousness in our hearts through Jesus Christ, and he wants that righteousness to show in our lives through godly obedience to him. In calling us to obey him, God calls on us to fast in a way that brings us back to God in humility, repentance and true faith. If we do, we will grow closer to God.
We can help the poor by donating time, food or money to the local food bank. Become involved with issues related to social justice. Reach out in love to the homeless of our community. There is much to do.
By being focused on others, we avoid being focused on ourselves and our problems. For example, some people suggest that serving others is a good way to cope with depression. When we focus on others, not only will God nourish us and give us strength to cope with our problems, but he will also give us a special place in his heart.
God’s heart yearns to ease the plight on those who suffer. He wants to use us as his arms and legs to ease their misery. God directs us to ease their pain. He wants us to use what he has given us to do his work in our world.
We fulfill God’s purpose for our life by reaching out and helping those people God placed in our path. When we respond faithfully to those people God puts before us. we will also fulfill part of God’s purpose for our lives.
Let this be the spiritual fast we choose. (see Isaiah 58 and Matt. 25)
