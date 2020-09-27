When I was younger, it was not uncommon for my parents to watch 20/20 on Friday evenings. Every time Barbara Walters announced “This is 20/20,” I found myself looking forward to the year 2020 and imagining what that year might be like. Needless to say, while unique, this year has not lived up to the hopes and dreams of my youth.
Our community, not unlike our world-wide community, has experienced significant and varied trials over the last seven months. Those trials have left many feeling exhausted, frustrated, confused, defeated and, at times, angry. Feelings of this nature can be overwhelming and challenging to see beyond.
In spite of the current state of the world, my faith encourages me to have hope, and seek for optimism. “Wherefore, ye must press forward with a steadfastness in Christ, having a perfect brightness of hope, and a love of God and of all men.” (2 Nephi 31:20, The Book of Mormon)
Through scripture, we can look back at another time of uncertainty — as Christ met with his disciples for the last time. Those men were undoubtedly feeling confusion, fear and likely anger. As he faced the end of his own life, and the end of his physical presence in the lives of his disciples, Christ comforts them, saying, “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” (John 14:27, The Holy Bible) That same promise of peace and hope, and instruction to actively combat fear, is offered to all of us.
In a recent Instagram post, Russell M. Nelson, the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and a man we believe is a prophet of God, expressed sadness over some of the life events he was missing out on because of the pandemic. However, he followed that recognition of grief with a message of hope:
“Gratefully, even a pandemic cannot and will not stop the Lord from embracing us. His love is constant. He never stops watching over us. He has promised that he will be on our right hand and on our left, that his spirit will be in our hearts, and that even his angels will surround us.”
We live in an amazing time in history – a time of prosperity, innovation, expanding technology, access to incredible amounts of information, and the ability to travel and communicate with relative ease. Biblical prophets told of this time and prophesied of the significance of it. As much as this time was seen as a time of destruction and calamities, it was also seen as a time of great miracles and wonders. We can choose to focus on trials, or we can acknowledge the blessings and privileges and watch for greater marvels as they unfold.
This coming weekend, Oct. 3 and 4, members of my faith will tune in to a bi-annual conference that will be broadcast around the world. During this conference, leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ will deliver prepared remarks on various topics. I anticipate many of those talks will include encouragement and promises of better times to come, but I also anticipate advice on how to remain optimistic during times of trial.
In 2001, the late Gordon B. Hinckley (the 15th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints), stated, “We have every reason to be optimistic in this world. Tragedy is around, yes. Problems everywhere, yes. But … you can’t, you don’t, build out of pessimism or cynicism. You look with optimism, work with faith, and things happen.”
For those interested in listening to the October General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a link to the free, live broadcast will be available at www.churchofjesuschrist.org.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Rachel Allen is communication director for the Bozeman Montana Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.