Violence increases in the streets, on planes, in American life. Stress and anger are growing everywhere. It seems that this last 14 months in COVID-19 confinement has taken more of a toll on us than we thought.
I was surprised when I got my second shot of vaccine and fell a huge weight lifted from my shoulders. I thought I was doing well with the anxiety of the pandemic and had convinced myself that all was well in my life. But come to see, I was simply carrying the load of sadness, worry and fear trying to ignore the consequences. I believe this is happening to many of us and the release is leading some to levels of violence and chaos.
May I share a few ways I have found to confront the release of stored-up stress and anxiety?
I have found that prayer is the best form of dealing with all the stress. God’s presence is something that is always with us, but we can easily distract ourselves with all the stimulation of modern life. From television to the internet to various other entertainments, we can push ourselves along the road of life with a speed that ignores the surroundings and gives us little if any time to reflect on what is happening to us and our world. Prayer gives a moment to not only slow down, but also to remember and see the awesome world around us.
I also found that “couch potato” is a real thing. We all have to get up and move. I have had a splendid spring watching the trees and flowers bloom. I’ve watched “up close;” smelling the blossoms and enjoying each day’s growth as I passed the same plants each day. It is a great wonder and beauty to see the earth return from winter’s cold and darkness. We too can return from the cold and dark and loneliness of this past year.
I was reading an article about our coping mechanisms and one author said the words “I’m fine,” translate into I’m freaked out — insecure — not okay — and exhausted. A fundamental spiritual practice is to know what you are faced with to change it and transform it. To realize I was “freaked out, insecure, not okay, and exhausted” helped me begin a regiment of activities to address these issues. Calming exercises, doubling down on safety protocols, reminding myself that I am created in God’s image, and getting more rest, helped me get to a true place of being “fine.” I am even learning the fine art of “naps” in the middle of the day. Learning new things can be delightful!
We need three big things to help along the way. Never try to do life alone. We need a trusted friend, a mature mentor, and Jesus. These three persons help us get the perspective we need to see the whole picture, so we do not react with single and often unfocused energy (like the anger and fear that is deriving so many today).
Pope Francis, talking to a group of young people, reminded them that being angry, even with God can be a prayer. God wants us to share everything in our lives with him. The Pope said don’t pretend before God. He can see the truth in our hearts and wants to help us carry that weight. Our Christian tradition gives us all the tools we need to know and trust the Lord. The scriptures abound in ways to move us out of darkness and anxiousness. “You alone Lord, make me secure.” (Ps 4:9) Anxiety in the heart depresses it, but a kindly word makes it glad.” (Prov 12:25) And Jesus’ most frequent wish for His disciples was “Do not be afraid.”
Reverse the stress and anxiety with the fruits of the Holy Spirit from St. Paul to the Galatians, where he names them: love, joy, peace, patience, gentleness, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, and self-control. Don’t take everything at once but start the process of walking with these virtues on a daily basis, and sure as the spring has brought us warmth, light and green, we can move forward past the days of COVID-19, to a new and wonderful future.
Father Leo Proxell is pastor at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in downtown Bozeman.