Last month, we commemorated two important occasions: Jan. 17 was Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Jan. 27 was International Holocaust Remembrance Day. If we look deeply, these two events are linked to a common thread: hate resulting in the loss of human lives. Six million Jews were killed by the Nazis simply because of their faith. The lifelong movement of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was for equal political rights, access to economic opportunity, and rights to live in peace and harmony. He too succumbed to death by violence despite his nonviolent approach to attain these noble goals.
Hate is often fueled by racism, which is originated by the notion, “I am better than him.” Working toward goodness, treating everyone with kindness, and respecting the value of everyone are obligations on each of us. Our history gives us hope that we can change. We have come a long way since the days of slavery and the civil rights movement. We elected the first African American president for two consecutive terms, and we elected the first female vice-present who is also a person of color. However, we cannot deny that social injustice continues to plague our nation. In the article “Full List of Black People Killed by Police in 2021,” the December 2021 issue of Newsweek reported that 27% of those killed by police in 2021 were Black, although they constitute only 13% of the U.S. population. Whether we are people of faith or no faith, it is incumbent on every conscious citizen to stand against injustice. God told us, “O you who believe, stand out firmly for justice, as witnesses to God, even if it be against yourselves, or your parents, or your kins, or rich, or poor [Quran 4:135].”
We must realize that the key to avail the full potential of “justice and goodness” in our community, in our nation, and in our world should not be confined to commemorating one day on the calendar. Rather, we must work toward achieving the goals of these commemorations every day. Millions of people are still suffering daily due to lack of justice. Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) told us, “Whoever relieves the hardship of a believer in this world, God will relieve his hardship on the Day of Resurrection. Whoever helps to ease someone’s difficulty, God will make it easy for him both in this world and in the Hereafter.”
Celebrating our differences in color, language, and race is an acknowledgment to God’s power. Our diversity and differences add beauty to the world, which should inspire us to know each other better, not despise or discriminate against each other. Evil does not reside in our differences in races or tribes, but rather in our practices of racism and tribalism. We must repel hate with love, education, forgiveness, and compassion.
Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) taught us that God does not look at our outer appearances, but rather judges our inner selves. History is a powerful tool that can bring us closer to understand each other better. During this Black History Month, I conclude with the timeless reminders from Dr. Martin Luther King, “The whirlwinds of revolt will continue to shake the foundations of our nation until the bright day of justice emerges. Now is the time to lift our nation from the quicksand of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood.”